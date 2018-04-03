Local Financial Service Team Receives National Recognition for Helping Clients Achieve Financial Goals

Each Luftman-Cohen member brings to the team a wealth of skills, knowledge and experience to create a vast network of support to help clients achieve their financial goals. Led by Stephen Cohen, JD**, CFP® and Michael Luftman, ChFC®, CASL, the team includes: Ken Weiss, JD**, CFP®, Jason Klein, CFP®, Ronnie Don, Edward Zang, Brandon Cohen, Justin Ferguson, Jason Sher, Anita Velez, Charlotte Acha, and Lynn Maristela.

"We're delighted that MassMutual has recognized the Luftman-Cohen team for the extraordinary work they have done in helping business owners and individuals with unique and often complex financial, tax and estate planning needs," says Felix Malitsky of Fortis Lux Financial. "They are a tremendous asset to their clients and resource for other members of our firm."

For information on how the Luftman-Cohen team at Fortis Lux Financial could help you achieve your financial goals, please contact Fortis Lux Financial at info@fortislux.com or call 212.578.0300.

Fortis Lux is a comprehensive financial planning firm that offers wealth management, protection, risk management, trust and estate planning advice and solutions to address your present and future financial needs. For more information, visit www.FortisLux.com.

The information provided is not written or intended as specific tax or legal advice and may not be relied on for purposes of avoiding any Federal tax penalties. Fortis Lux Financial, its employees and representatives are not authorized to give tax or legal advice. Individuals are encouraged to seek advice from their own tax or legal counsel. Individuals involved in the estate planning process should work with an estate planning team, including their own personal legal or tax counsel.

MassMutual Financial Group is a marketing name for Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company (MassMutual) and its affiliated companies and sales representatives. Securities and investment advisory services offered through qualified registered representatives of MML Investors Services, LLC. Member SIPC Supervisory Office 277 Park Avenue, 41st & 44th Floors, New York, NY 10172. (212) 578-0300.*3 Elite Teams won Team of the Year in 2017 based on different measures (FYC, GDC and a Balanced Rank). Luftman-Cohen team won based on GDC (wealth management). ** Licensed but not practicing. CRN202003-228071

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/local-financial-service-team-receives-national-recognition-for-helping-clients-achieve-financial-goals-300623765.html

SOURCE Fortis Lux Financial