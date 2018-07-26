Local Fire Departments, Colleges And Universities Selected To Educate Communities On Fire Safety, Install Alarms

The chosen organizations represent an array of entries from coast to coast, and each organization will receive 100 donated smoke or carbon monoxide (CO) alarms from First Alert to install with students during home safety visits in at-risk communities during the fall semester:

Colorado



Colorado Springs Fire Department North Carolina



Wilmington Fire Department



Durham Fire Department Connecticut



Willimantic Fire Department North Dakota



Fargo Fire Department Georgia



Griffin Fire-Rescue Oregon



Corvallis Fire Department Idaho



Bannock County Rural Fire Department Pennsylvania



Factoryville Fire Company Indiana



Fort Wayne Fire Department



West Lafayette Fire Department South Carolina



Charleston Fire Department Iowa



Waldorf University Tennessee



Chattanooga Fire Department Kentucky



Richmond Fire Department Texas



San Antonio Fire Department Mississippi



Lafayette County Fire Department



Oktibbeha County Fire Department Virginia



Danville Fire Department Nebraska



Lincoln Fire Department Vermont



Castleton Fire Department Nevada



Truckee Meadows Fire Department Washington



Spokane Fire Department New York



City of Cortland Fire Department West Virginia



Morgantown Fire Department

"The Town/Gown project promotes fire safety education and collaboration between students, fire departments, universities and their surrounding communities," said Tarsila Wey, director of marketing for First Alert. "By partnering with Campus Firewatch and the Michael H. Minger Foundation, we are positively impacting the long-term safety for students and communities."

College students living independently for the first time with new academic challenges and social distractions may not view fire safety as a top priority. The Town/Gown Fire Safety Community Service Project encourages students to learn about and take responsibility for their personal safety, while also supporting the local community.

"By helping to install alarms in their communities, the students see first-hand the importance of working smoke and CO alarms," said Ed Comeau, founder of Campus Firewatch. "They are learning fire safety by doing fire safety, and making their communities safer at the same time."

According to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), a fire is reported every 24 seconds on average across the country and fire departments responded to 1.3 million fires in 2016. Three of every five home fire deaths result from fires in homes without smoke alarms or no working smoke alarms according to the NFPA. In the fires where a smoke alarm was present, but did not operate, half of them had missing or disconnected batteries.

"Teaching simple steps about fire safety paired with community outreach can not only help prevent tragedies, but also improve the well-being of the whole community," said Gail Minger, president of the Michael H. Minger Foundation. "We are thrilled to offer students this unique volunteer opportunity through the Town/Gown Fire Safety Community Service Project."

To learn more about fire safety, visit the First Alert website at www.firstalert.com, the Campus Firewatch website at www.campus-firewatch.com or the Michael H. Minger Foundation at www.mingerfoundation.org. You also can follow the Town/Gown Fire Safety Community Service Project on Twitter and Facebook via #TownGownFire.

*First Alert Brand Trust Survey, February 2018 – Results are based on the responses of 1,000 adults, ages 25 and older, living in the United States who completed an online survey, February 15-19, 2018. Results are statistically significant at a 95 percent confidence level and can be generalized to the entire adult population in the United States within those statistical parameters. For more information or a copy of the complete survey results, contact Tim Young at LCWA: 312/565-4628 or tyoung@lcwa.com.

About Campus Firewatch



Campus Firewatch is a social entrepreneurship focused on helping to save lives at our nation's campuses. For more information, visit http://www.campus-firewatch.com. Facebook | @campusfirewatch

About Michael H. Minger Foundation



The Michael H. Minger Foundation was formed following the death of Michael Minger in a residence hall fire. The Foundation focuses on fire safety for all students, including students with special needs such as physical, sensory and cognitive disabilities. More information is available at www.mingerfoundation.org or on Facebook at facebook.com/mingerfoundation.

About BRK Brands, Inc.



BRK Brands, Inc. (Aurora, IL), is a fully owned subsidiary of Newell Brands. For 60 years, BRK Brands, Inc. has been the manufacturer of First Alert®-branded home-safety products, the most trusted and recognized safety brand in America. BRK® Brands designs and develops innovative safety solutions including Tundra™ Fire Extinguishing Spray, Onelink by First Alert smart home products, a comprehensive line of smoke alarms, carbon monoxide alarms, fire extinguishers and escape ladders to protect what matters most. Such products are also marketed under the BRK Electronics® brand, The Professional Standard for the builder and contractor audiences. BRK Brands, Inc. products are found in more than 30 countries worldwide. For more information, visit http://www.firstalert.com, http://www.brkelectronics.com or http://www.newellbrands.com.

About Newell Brands



Newell Brands (NYSE : NWL ) is a leading global consumer goods company with a strong portfolio of well-known brands, including Paper Mate®, Sharpie®, Dymo®, EXPO®, Parker®, Elmer's®, Coleman®, Marmot®, Oster®, Sunbeam®, FoodSaver®, Mr. Coffee®, Rubbermaid Commercial Products®, Graco®, Baby Jogger®, NUK®, Calphalon®, Rubbermaid®, Contigo®, First Alert®, and Yankee Candle®. For hundreds of millions of consumers, Newell Brands makes life better every day, where they live, learn, work and play.

This press release and additional information about Newell Brands are available on the company's website, www.newellbrands.com.

©2018 BRK Brands, Inc., Aurora, IL 60504. All rights reserved.



First Alert® is a registered trademark of The First Alert Trust, Aurora, IL 60504.



BRK Electronics® is a registered trademark of BRK Brands, Inc., Aurora, IL 60504.



NYSE is a registered service mark of NYSE Group, Inc.

Contacts: Lindsey Lucenta or Rebecca Raudabaugh



L.C. Williams & Associates



P: 312-565-3900 or 800-837-7123



E: llucenta@lcwa.com or rraudabaugh@lcwa.com

SOURCE First Alert

Related Links

https://www.firstalert.com

