Local Firm Boasts 40 Years of Best Lawyers® Inclusion

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Local personal injury firm Bostwick & Peterson, LLP is excited to announce both name partners have been included in the 2022 publication of The Best Lawyers of America© for the San Francisco metro area. In fact, this is Attorney James Bostwick's 40th consecutive mention. He is one of a select group of lawyers who have been included in every issue of the publication since its founding in 1983.

Attorneys Bostwick and Peterson were both recognized for their work representing plaintiffs in:

Medical malpractice law

Personal injury litigation

Additionally, Attorney Bostwick was honored for his work in professional malpractice law.

The Best Lawyers in America is published yearly, which means each candidate is re-evaluated every 12 months to ensure they are still at the top of their field. Though the past year's listees are awarded candidacy regardless of whether fellow lawyers nominate them, they must still pass the peer evaluation and editorial assessment of their careers and abilities. Those candidates who score well in both areas are then evaluated by a Blue Ribbon Panel of leading lawyers in their practice area.

As personal injury and medical malpractice are the tentpoles of their firm, both attorneys are grateful to have their excellence recognized in their chosen areas of practice. Bostwick & Peterson, LLP has a long history of representing clients and helping them find justice, even when the odds are against them. They are grateful to have their work evaluated by esteemed peers—and to receive such a resounding show of support.

Bostwick & Peterson, LLC has won over $1 billion for the victims of personal injuries and medical or legal malpractice. A heavy hitter for plaintiffs, the firm has built a reputation for excellence and success nationwide. Both partners have been recognized with honors and awards including an invitation to the prestigious Inner Circle of Advocates, a group of 100 leading trial lawyers who practice across the U.S. To learn more about Bostwick & Peterson, LLP or retain their services, visit them at https://www.bostwickfirm.com or call 888-831-8448 for a free consultation.

