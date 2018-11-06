Local Firm Ranks #12 Nationally on Fortune Magazine's Best Places to Work for Women

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Baldwin Krystyn Sherman Partners (BKS-Partners), an insurance brokerage and risk management firm headquartered in Tampa, FL with locations throughout the Southeast, recently received distinction on Fortune Magazine's list of Best Places to Work for Women. BKS-Partners, a firm that prides itself on workplace diversity, was expressly recognized for their strong representation of female executives, frontline managers and workforce as a whole.

Fortune Magazine based their rankings on what colleagues reported in a 60-question survey regarding their workplace's culture. In the survey results, Fortune found that BKS-Partners' female colleagues strongly value the firm's culture for community contribution, honest management, great communication and team comradery. The firm ranked #12 nationally on the list in the small/medium-sized companies category.

"We're truly honored to be featured on this prestigious list," said Laura Sherman, BKS Founding Partner. "It's affirming to know that the culture at BKS influences our female colleagues to feel empowered and inspired when they are at work. Their passion and dedication are contagious and helps to propel the firm's momentum forward."

The ranking comes on the heels of several other accolades BKS-Partners has received for their unique culture. Within the past year alone, the firm ranked as #2 in the U.S. on Business Insurance's Best Places to Work in Insurance program; Insurance Journal's Best Agency to Work For in the Southeast; and a top place to work on lists featured in the Tampa Bay Times and Jacksonville Business Journal. Furthermore, two BKS Founding Partners were recently recognized for their roles as influential business women in 2018. Laura Sherman earned Insurance Business America's Elite Women award and Elizabeth Krystyn was recognized by the Tampa Bay Business Journal as a "Business Woman of the Year".

"At BKS we tend not to focus about how we're representing women apart from men. However, it's an honor to be recognized for our culture of equality on a national scale as well as serving as an example of what we hope every employer strives to become," said Elizabeth Krystyn, BKS Founding Partners and COO. "It is a privilege to work daily with the men and women of BKS. I'm inspired by their drive and level of commitment to transparent and passionate service to our clients and community. Our clients have witnessed the exemplary results of our team's dedication which has been the springboard to the firm's consequential growth and success."

To view Fortune's company profile of BKS-Partners, visit http://reviews.greatplacetowork.com/baldwin-krystyn-sherman-partners.

About Baldwin Krystyn Sherman Partners

Baldwin Krystyn Sherman Partners (BKS-Partners) is an award-winning entrepreneur-led and inspired insurance brokerage firm delivering expertly crafted Commercial Insurance and Risk Management, Private Insurance and Risk Management, Employee Benefits and Benefit Administration, Asset and Income Protection, and Risk Mitigation strategies to clients wherever their passions and businesses take them throughout the U.S. and abroad. BKS-Partners has award-winning industry expertise, colleagues, competencies, insurers, and most importantly, a highly differentiated culture that our clients consider an invaluable expansion of their business. Learn more about BKS-Partners at www.bks-partners.com.

SOURCE Baldwin Krystyn Sherman Partners (BKS-Partners)

Related Links

http://www.bks-partners.com

