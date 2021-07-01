Local Florida Business Owners Execute 1st NIL Deal with Heisman Hopeful D'Eriq King and Bubba Bolden

MIAMI, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On July 1st, right at the stroke of midnight, College Hunks Hauling Junk and Murphy Auto Group became the first companies in the nation to sign up a college athlete under the Name, Imaging and Licensing (NIL) contract. Omar Soliman of College Hunks, and Michael D. Murphy @realmikemurphy of Murphy Auto Group, partnered with D' Eriq King, the starting quarterback and Top Heisman candidate for the Miami Hurricanes.

The excitement is real for the college athletes in the 7 states that are now allowing the athletes to have control of their Name, Image and Licensing for their benefit vs the NCAA. What does this mean? For the first time, college athletes can gain from endorsements using their image and likeness instead of the NCAA. This is a monumental move after years of legislation that finally puts control in the college athlete's hands.

Why did we want to be first?

This is a pivotal moment in collegiate sporting history, and we want to support our teams and our city of Miami . The Hurricane fans are some of the greatest fans in the nation.

The University of Miami is about the Family. It is more than the players like Ahmmon, and the alumni like Omar, it is also about the die-hard fans like Mike.

What are the details of your arrangement?

We will release all the details in a few days but the basic arrangement is a designing a traditional, digital, and social media marketing arrangement, along with an optional referral program for the college athlete.

We are excited to announce that there will be three more Student Athletes to join our team.

All student athletes can apply for our referral program at legendarysports.net .

Why do we support NIL?

There are many great reasons:

We need to acknowledge that players are the asset, not the association. Actions speak louder than words. We are businessmen first and the benefit to our new Miami based company would not be possible without D'Eriq, and other players to be named later. Chief Justice Kavanaugh said it best, the NCAA would be an extremely illegal company in any other business realm. This is the opportunity for college athletes to be rewarded for their hard-work and efforts throughout their career.

July 1st is the start of a new way of doing business for college athletes. With partners like College Hunks Hauling Junk and Murphy Auto Group working with athletes on the NIL contracts, they will help support the athletes in maximizing their marketing potential and future income.

