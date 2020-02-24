Local Food: Consumers Demand It, Grocers Need It, Forager and ReposiTrak Partner to Solve It

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NGA 2020: Forager , whose platform digitizes and streamlines the local food procurement process for grocers and gives them access to large independent farm networks, so that grocers and farmers can grow the U.S. local food system, announces its partnership with ReposiTrak , the market leader in supplier management and compliance for hundreds of top grocers. This joint venture seeks to maximize ReposiTrak's MarketPlace supplier sourcing platform for retailers with Forager's leadership, expertise and solutions set in local sourcing, as well as its expansive local food marketplace. The two companies are exhibiting together for the first time at NGA, at booth 729.

"The combination of ReposiTrak MarketPlace and Forager will enable food retailers to source a steady supply of local products in their stores, such as produce," said ReposiTrak Chairman and CEO Randy Fields. "Food retailers will be able to source from high quality and independent farms in Forager's network through MarketPlace."

As shown in a recent survey from Forager, local food is key to grocers' success - and a weak point for many, with 73% of respondents either "somewhat" or "not" satisfied with the quality and availability of local food at their regular grocery store. This dissatisfaction translates directly to business opportunity for grocers, with 80% of respondents stating that they are likely to change where they shop, if more local food were to be made available at a different grocery store and year-round.

"Having a large array of local products year-round in store is a number one strategy for grocers to bring in consumers, increase basket sizes and earn loyal customers," notes David D. Stone, Founder of Forager. "Using the ReposiTrak MarketPlace, currently accessible to hundreds of retail buyers, in conjunction with Forager's unparalleled local food expertise and solution set, as an avenue to reach Forager's network of local produce, suppliers will help grocers meet the increasing consumer expectations of local food availability."

Attending NGA? In addition to stopping by Booth 729, consider attending the "Store Technology Innovation" workshop in room #28 ABC on Monday, Feb 24th, 9:45-10:45am, where Forager award winning founder and successful serial tech entrepreneur David D. Stone will be a panelist.

About Forager™ (Forager1, LLC)

The mission of Forager is to accelerate the growth of the local food economy and make locally sourced food more widely available to all. The company's online and mobile platform digitizes, streamlines and expands the local food procurement process, saving time and costs for grocers, co-ops, farmers, producers, and other buyers and sellers of local food. For more information about Forager, please see goforager.com , and follow Forager on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram and LinkedIn .

About Park City Group and ReposiTrak®

Park City Group (NASDAQ: PCYG) is a Software-as-a-Service ("SaaS") provider that brings visibility to the consumer goods supply chain through its ReposiTrak, Inc. subsidiary. ReposiTrak has three product families: Compliance & Risk Management, Supply Chain Solutions, and MarketPlace Sourcing and B2B Commerce. The platform provides retailers and suppliers with a robust solution suite to help enhance operational control and increase sales, while enabling them to protect their brands, reduce risk and remain in compliance with regulatory requirements. More information is available at parkcitygroup.com and at repositrak.com.

