Local Franchisee Brings Dickey's Barbecue Pit to Annapolis

This Dickey's location will be Yvonne's first restaurant venture. Originally from upstate New York, Yvonne now calls the Annapolis area home and looks forward to serving the residents of her community Dickey's delicious, slow-smoked barbecue.

"I decided it was time to open my very own business and after doing extensive research, I found a home in Dickey's Barbecue Pit," says Yvonne. "I was impressed by the successful business model Dickey's has in place and the support they offer franchisees."

Find your nearest Dickey's location here.

About Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the nation's largest barbecue chain was founded in 1941 by Travis Dickey. Today, all meats are still slow smoked on-site in each restaurant. The Dallas-based family-run barbecue franchise offers several slow-smoked meats and home style sides with 'No B.S. (Bad Stuff)' included. The fast-casual concept has expanded to more than 550 locations in 45 states. In 2016, Dickey's won first place on Fast Casual's "Top 100 Movers and Shakers" list and in 2017 again won a top 10 on the list. Dickey's Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Entrepreneur Magazine, Franchise Times, and Nation's Restaurant News. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com.

Media Contacts:

Callie Head

chead@dickeys.com

Ashley Richardson

arichardson@dickeys.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/local-franchisee-brings-dickeys-barbecue-pit-to-annapolis-300648695.html

SOURCE Dickey's Barbecue

Related Links

http://www.dickeys.com

