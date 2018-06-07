Local Franchisee Brings Dickey's Barbecue Pit to Rolla

Debby, a Brazil native, traveled to Rolla because of her husband Lawrence, a fourth generation Rollan. She has grown to love the community and looks forward to bringing Texas-style barbecue to the residents she now considers family.

"We are very excited to open our first Dickey's location in Rolla," says Debby. "Everyone in Rolla cannot wait to try our slow-smoked barbecue."

Debby admires the family-focused and casual environment that Dickey's is known for nationwide. Her and her husband first went to Dickey's during a trip to Dallas and felt that Rolla would be the perfect place for a new Dickey's location. They are already planning on their team opening more Dickey's restaurants in the future.

