Local General Contractor Receives National Recognition for Recycling Program and Best in Class Exteriors

SOUTH BELOIT, Ill., April 24, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- Last month local company, Apex General Contracting, was awarded two revered recognitions from global manufacturing company, Owens Corning. Apex General Contracting, headquartered in South Beloit, IL, specializes in all exterior restoration including roof, siding and gutter repair. The Bright Star Award recognizes best overall performance and evaluates business growth, market leadership, safety and education. With only 1% of contractors in the country qualifying for Platinum Preferred status with Owens Corning and of that, only 1 contractor being hand-selected across 7 states to receive these awards, Apex was thrilled to walk away with both Bright Star and Recycling Program again this year after being awarded these previously.
"As a company, we've purposefully re-invested in a few key areas that matter most to our customers, quality and service," said Jim Stringham, Founder and Owner of Apex. "We can offer lifetime warranties to our homeowners that only a handful of contractors across the nation can offer and have built a hands-on training program for our Field Representatives to educate, empower and pave the way for high quality and service".
Apex General Contracting just finished their first training program of the year as well as returned from their company trip to Riviera Maya, Mexico. The company awards employees throughout the year with all-expense paid trips, cash awards and bonuses for excellent service and accomplishing company goals. Apex is currently accepting applications for multiple positions and interested applicants are encouraged to call the office directly.
"2018 is off to a great start and we're actively recruiting talent to join our team. With the national recognition we've received, five national awards within the last four years, we have our sights on expansion," Jim Stringham said.
