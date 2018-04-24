Local General Contractor Receives National Recognition for Recycling Program and Best in Class Exteriors

"As a company, we've purposefully re-invested in a few key areas that matter most to our customers, quality and service," said Jim Stringham, Founder and Owner of Apex. "We can offer lifetime warranties to our homeowners that only a handful of contractors across the nation can offer and have built a hands-on training program for our Field Representatives to educate, empower and pave the way for high quality and service".

Apex General Contracting just finished their first training program of the year as well as returned from their company trip to Riviera Maya, Mexico. The company awards employees throughout the year with all-expense paid trips, cash awards and bonuses for excellent service and accomplishing company goals. Apex is currently accepting applications for multiple positions and interested applicants are encouraged to call the office directly.

"2018 is off to a great start and we're actively recruiting talent to join our team. With the national recognition we've received, five national awards within the last four years, we have our sights on expansion," Jim Stringham said.

