Local Girl Scout to Be Recognized at JPL with Badge Flown on NASA's Artemis I

LOS ANGELES, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Girl Scouts of Greater Los Angeles (GSGLA) announced today that Uma E., a Girl Scout Brownie, will be recognized at a NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory's (JPL) Advisory Council for Women (ACW) event on July 26 as a winner of the Girl Scouts of the USA "Girl Scouts to the Moon and Back" essay contest. The goal of the contest was to generate excitement for the mission, promote space science opportunities, and elevate women in STEM. Out of 15 Girl Scout Brownie winners nationwide, Uma will receive a badge that was onboard the Artemis I mission. At this event, Uma will meet and connect with ACW's guest speaker and space engineer, Renee Frohnert, and other women who collaborated on the Artemis I mission and tour the JPL facility.

"We are over the moon—literally—about Uma's achievement, and for her special recognition at such a prestigious event surrounded by leaders who strive to empower women for success in the 21st century workplace," said Theresa Edy Kiene, CEO at GSGLA. "A key pillar in Girl Scouting is to expand Girl Scouts' horizons and elevate science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics (STEAM) opportunities for women; Uma's experience exemplifies the Girl Scout mentality that there's no limit to space exploration and no limit to girls' ambitions."

In 2022, Girl Scouts of the USA sponsored the "Girl Scouts to the Moon and Back" essay contest that gave Girl Scouts all over the nation a chance to win a Space Science badge that's been to space on NASA's Artemis I, which launched on Nov. 16, 2022, and landed back on Earth on Dec. 11, 2022. That mission was NASA's first step toward the goal of sending the first woman and the first person of color to the moon. Each Girl Scout age group was given different writing prompts focused on imagining their role in space exploration. Uma wrote about where she would want to go and what she would do if she were the first kid ever sent on a mission to space.

