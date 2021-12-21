Local Gym is Offering Free Memberships to Community Members Who Participate in Their Holiday Toy Drive

VOORHEES, N.J., Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Echelon Health and Fitness is hosting their fourth annual holiday toy drive. Over the last four years, the team at Echelon has collected thousands of new toys for children in need. With so much support from their local community, this year, they have decided to donate the toys they receive to both Toys for Tots and a local church.

Echerlon Health & Fitness Voted Best Gym in South Jersey 5 Years in a Row! Echelon Health & Fitness 5th Annual Toy Drive

The gym brings in so many gifts through both their actively involved members and a promotion they run each year. In 2021, they are giving away a one-year, 3 day per week, bronze membership and eight free Thrive personal training sessions to each non-member who brings in a toy (some restrictions apply*).

Current members who participate can give the free membership they receive to a family member or friend.

Echelon holds this fundraiser each year to help families in need in the surrounding South Jersey towns. Being a local and family-owned business, the ownership team of Jeff Quinn and David and Susie Chung, have been able to connect with countless people in the Voorhees area and are able to see their impact firsthand.

They also have the opportunity to help people kick start their fitness journey as they head into the new year. Starting off with free personal training sessions can help someone stay motivated and learn proper technique when they are first starting out.

About Echelon - Echelon Health and Fitness is a 38,000 sq. ft. local and family owned gym that has been Voted Best Gym in South Jersey 5 years in a row. The fitness center includes 3 studios with 75 classes per week, THRIVE Personal Training, MemberPERX, Indoor Track, Childcare and a pool and sauna area. Since opening in April 2016, Echelon has become a top destination for gym-goers looking for both valuable amenities and affordable pricing. Echelon Health and Fitness is committed to helping the community reach their fitness goals.

*Some restrictions apply. Eligible recipients must be 23 years or older and a local resident. This offer is not valid for past or current members or guests.



Contact:

Echelon Health and Fitness

Jeff Quinn

Managing Partner

610-400-7379

[email protected]

Links:

Echelon Health and Fitness Website

SOURCE Echelon Health and Fitness