Local Health Plan Boosts Community Health Workforce Amid Pandemic

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP) members with chronic and complex health conditions have additional support in their corner, thanks to the health plan's recent addition of 49 Community Health Worker (CHW) program graduates. With more than 100 trained to date, these health workers support comprehensive care management for members with chronic conditions who are enrolled in the plan's Health Homes Program.

After nine weeks of intensive training, CHWs serve as liaisons between health plans, social services, and the community. Training curriculum covers topics such as motivational interviewing, trauma-informed care, medication review, assessment, and linking to community resources. Photo Credit: Barnstorm Digital

These frontline public health workers—serving as liaisons between health plans, social services, and the community—undergo nine weeks of intensive training at San Manuel Gateway College-Loma Linda University. Training curriculum covers topics such as motivational interviewing, trauma-informed care, medication review, assessment, and linking to community resources.

While this initiative began before the COVID-19 pandemic, IEHP and the University worked to ensure training could continue, adhering to social distancing regulations and taking advantage of distance learning opportunities.

"COVID-19 refocused our efforts," said Dr. Elise Pomerance, Senior Medical Director of Practice Transformation at IEHP. "Putting CHW training on pause was not an option, especially with the new obstacles this pandemic presents. Our members with chronic conditions struggle to navigate their way to the health and wellness they deserve," she added. "And this incredibly trained and supportive workforce is well-equipped to handle that need and to add additional support to our Health Homes Care Teams."

To provide complex care for members experiencing chronic physical, mental health, and substance abuse conditions, IEHP's Health Homes Program currently has 53 Health Homes Care Teams. These teams, located in geographical regions heavily populated with Health Homes eligible members, include a registered nurse care manager, behavioral health care manager, care coordinator, and a CHW, creating an integrated, multidisciplinary approach to whole person care.

"Our CHWs have really become a critical part of the Health Homes Program work we do at IEHP," said Bev Ching, Practice Transformation Manager at IEHP. "Removing as many barriers and obstacles as possible, our CHWs enhance our members' engagement and connectivity to the resources they need to improve their overall health and wellness."

IEHP plans to expand the reach and impact of the Health Homes program by continuing to train additional CHWs. To learn more and access a complete report on the first year of IEHP's Health Homes Program's, visit iehp.org.

About IEHP

Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP), is one of the top 10 largest Medicaid health plans and the largest not-for-profit Medicare-Medicaid plan in the country. With a network of more than 6,400 providers and more than 2,000 employees, IEHP serves more than 1.2 million residents in Riverside and San Bernardino counties who are enrolled in Medicaid or Cal MediConnect Plan (Medicare-Medicaid Plan). Through a dynamic partnership with Providers and community, award-winning service and innovative products, IEHP is fully committed to advocating for our Members and providing them with quality, accessible and wellness-based health care services. For more information, visit www.iehp.org.

SOURCE Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP)

