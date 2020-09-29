Local Health Plan Donates Campus Benches to Community Organizations

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A designated space, even as simple as a bench, offers a place to share, connect, converse, pause, or rest. Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP) recognizes the need for these designated spaces in community centers and has donated a total of 28 campus benches between Riverside's Teen Challenge Center and San Bernardino's Inland Empire Job Corps.

After previously partnering with the Teen Challenge Center and Inland Empire Job Corps at community events, IEHP's Facilities Team wanted to support the organization's commitment to the Inland Empire by providing benches for their campuses.

"We are a nonprofit organization that helps men deal with Controlling substance abuse," said Steve Peak, Teen Challenge Center Maintenance Supervisor. "These benches will be placed throughout the property to give the men a place to sit, so that they can read their Bible, do their homework, or sit in fellowship. We thank IEHP so much for the donation. It will be used, and it is greatly appreciated."

Organizations received their benches early last week through deliveries and pick-ups coordinated by IEHP's Facilities Team. "Both centers were ecstatic and appreciative of the donations," said Angelo Cox, IEHP's Senior Director of Facilities. "They really appreciated that IEHP kept these local centers in mind and heart, especially during this time."

To date, IEHP has provided local community-based organizations like Rim Family Services, Samaritan Counseling Center, Rolling Start Inc., and other Connect IE Partners with technology scholarships, grants, volunteer support, and additional resources.

"The work and dedication our partners give to our communities makes all the difference," said Jarrod McNaughton, IEHP's Chief Executive Officer. "We know organizations like Inland Empire Job Corps and the Teen Challenge Center make tremendous impacts on the community and to the lives of our members. In supporting them, we actively work together to make the Inland Empire a healthier place."

IEHP, Inland Empire Health Plan, is one of the top 10 largest Medicaid health plans and the largest not-for-profit Medicare-Medicaid plan in the country. With a network of more than 6,400 Providers and more than 2,000 employees, IEHP serves more than 1.2 million residents in Riverside and San Bernardino counties who are enrolled in Medicaid or Cal MediConnect Plan (Medicare-Medicaid Plan). Through a dynamic partnership with Providers and Community, award-winning service and innovative products, IEHP is fully committed to advocating for our Members and providing them with quality, accessible and wellness-based health care services. For more information, visit iehp.org.

