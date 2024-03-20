Local Heritage and Aging Innovation Come Together at New Aegis Living Community in Ballard

Aegis opens 37th community inspired by the location's rich maritime history and Nordic roots

BELLEVUE, Wash., March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aegis Living, a leader in senior living and memory care, has opened its 37th community in Seattle's Ballard neighborhood, Aegis Living Ballard. Located centrally on Market Street, the new community blends a distinctly Northwest aesthetic with Scandinavian heritage and is a testament to Ballard's rich maritime history and unique neighborhood.

"Ballard is an eclectic urban neighborhood known for its vibrancy and vitality, which made for the perfect location for our newest community, Aegis Living Ballard," said Aegis Living founder and CEO Dwayne Clark. "We are honored to become a part of it, and to bring our exceptional care and services to our residents and families in a dynamic and desirable area they already know and love."

Inspired by Ballard's stories of canneries, fishing fleets and the timber industry, Northwest and Nordic roots are blended in ways that are thoughtful, distinctive and unexpected:

The building's exterior reflects a cannery-style design reminiscent of the fishing industry that built Ballard in the early 1900's.

The first floor features a spectacular, locally crafted 36-foot-long Viking ship hull suspended from the ceiling of the main hallway leading into the community.

A beautiful art installation titled "The Compass" features a six-foot wheel that was designed and carved out of recycled wood by local artist Steve Jensen . Jensen comes from a long line of Norwegian fisherman and boat builders.

. Jensen comes from a long line of Norwegian fisherman and boat builders. As you enter the building, a remarkable water feature and glass sculpture symbolizes spawning salmon and the Ballard Lock fish ladder. It includes 87 acrylic prisms that catch the light and change in color. The sculpture was designed by Yellow Goat Designs with the Aegis Interiors team.

A cycling-themed sports lounge showcases the local cycling culture and gives a nod to the nearby Burke-Gilman Trail and in celebration of the annual Ballard Criterion. The lounge opens onto the main corridor and overlooks the Viking ship.

Throughout the interior of the new community, the Danish concept of "hygge"—a quality of coziness and comfort that fosters a feeling of community, contentment and wellbeing—is ever-present. Natural light, organic textures and materials like leather and wood, and elements of nature create a cozy, tranquil and inviting space. Flowing from room to room is a soothing palette of coastal blues, nautical accents and the calming sound of water.

"Because of our embrace of hygge, the community has a wonderful atmosphere that you can feel the moment you step inside," said Paul Shepodd, General Manager at Aegis Living Ballard. "It's warm, it's welcoming and makes you feel like you are coming home."

In addition to its warm, welcoming design, Aegis Living Ballard prioritizes wellness and longevity at the forefront of its care. Programming focuses on extending the healthspan of residents, or the amount of time they are in good health. This includes supporting a healthy lifestyle through sleep, diet, exercise and more. Ballard will be Aegis' first community to feature a red light therapy bed for residents. Red light therapy has been clinically proven to increase circulation, reduce inflammation that causes joint or muscle pain, and support the immune system.

Other vital wellness offerings that support resident health and wellbeing include a serene massage room, fitness and balance studio, and on-site physical, occupational and speech therapies. Aegis' excellent resident care is supported by onsite nursing staff and a highly skilled care team available around the clock. All meals are prepared by professionally trained chefs and are tailored to residents' dietary needs, under the guidance of registered dieticians.

"As we enter a new generation of senior living, how we age is changing. People are living longer," said Dr. Raj Dasgupta, Aegis Living's newly appointed Chief Medical Officer. "We're committed to elevating our care for residents by creating innovative wellness and longevity initiatives that can positively influence the healthspan of our residents and help them experience better overall health and well-being as they age."

The four-story building features 88,000 square feet of space and 92 assisted living apartments (studio, one and two-bedroom). The community also offers memory care featuring Aegis' nationally recognized Life's Neighborhood dementia programming. Dahlin is the architecture firm and Ryan Companies is the general contractor. Aegis Living Ballard is located at 949 NW Market Street, Seattle, WA 98107.

The community will be hosting a grand opening celebration on Saturday, March 23, 2024, from 1:00-4:00 p.m. that will include food, music, entertainment and tours of the new community. Special guest Captain Keith Colburn, star of "Deadliest Catch," will host a fun cooking demonstration and be available for photos and autographs.

About Aegis Living

Aegis Living is a leader in senior assisted living and memory care. With more than 26 years of experience, Aegis Living is known for its deep expertise in supporting residents along the continuum of care, from light assistance to advanced dementia; innovative programming and a focus on upscale, purpose-built design; and an employee-centric company culture. With every community, Aegis Living creates a living environment where residents can feel at home and are inspired to live life to the fullest. The privately held company is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington and operates 36 communities in Washington, California and Nevada, with a number of additional communities in development, including a community in the Laurelhurst neighborhood of Seattle opening later this spring.

