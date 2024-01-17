Local Hive™ Celebrates 100 Years of 100% American Honey

Company Launches Limited Edition Wildflower Anniversary Blend at Whole Foods Market

GREELEY, Colo., Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Local Hive™, the #1 brand in natural food stores, according to SPINS Latest 52 Week Data Ending 12/31/23, has proudly been bringing 100% American, raw & unfiltered honey to the marketplace for 100 years and counting, an accomplishment unique to the category. As a tribute to this milestone and the iconic year the company started bottling honey, the team is launching a limited-edition honey. The 1924 Golden Age Wildflower Honey Blend will be available at all Whole Foods Market stores plus online on January 17th. Sourced from honeybees in their native regions across the U.S., this polyfloral blend features a sweet, mild taste and fragrance from an array of wildflowers.

With honey imports surging by 73% in the last ten years, according to the USDA National Honey Report (March 18, 2022), Local Hive™ is proud to be leading category growth as the only national brand of honey sourced exclusively from American beekeepers. Bottled raw and unfiltered, so consumers can taste every drop just the way the bees made it, this pure honey is rich in nutrients, enzymes, and pollen, with antibiotic, antibacterial and antifungal properties. 23+ blends of Local and Regional, Single Varietal, and Harvest Reserve honey, featuring tastes from across the states, are today sold in pretty much every major grocery store across the country. A portion of all proceeds supports PACE: Pollinator Awareness through Conservation and Education.

Said Cale Nelson, Chief Commercial Officer of Local Hive™, "We've been committed from Day One to exclusively sourcing local honey and keeping every step of the honey making process right here in the USA. Today, we're working directly with more than 200 American beekeepers. Their bees not only make our honey; they pollinate farms from coast to coast, producing nearly $20 billion of fruits, nuts, and crops every year. The Local Hive™ business is producing high-quality, delicious products while giving back to our ecosystem and the economy. That's what stirs a passion in us and drives us every day."

Packaged in a stylish, black and gold flip-top bottle, this limited-edition anniversary blend will be sold in an off-shelf display at every Whole Foods Market location through January 31st. The following month, the product will be available for retailers nationwide to carry, while supplies last. The company will also be launching a creative digital campaign featuring 100 ways to use honey.

