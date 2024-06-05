Local Hive™ Launches Honey Hot Sauces at Whole Foods Markets

Seven Flavorful Recipes Pair Bold Peppers with the Natural Sweetness of 100% U.S. Honey

GREELEY, Colo., June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Local Hive™ Honey Hot Sauces, a new lineup from the only national brand of honey sourced exclusively from American beekeepers, is now available at Whole Foods Market stores nationwide. Balancing deliciously hot peppers with 100% U.S. honey, sweet meets heat in each of these thoughtfully crafted recipes.

Local Hive™ Honey Hot Sauces

Original (medium): Red jalapeno peppers and honey add a sting to meats, pizza, and sauces.

Hatch Chile with Southwest Honey (medium): Smoky, aged hatch chiles and southwest honey bring balanced heat to eggs, Mexican food, and queso.

Mango Habanero (medium): A sweet, slightly spicy, and citrus-tinged blend of mangoes, habanero, and honey adds a kick to seafood, tacos, or sauces.

Cayenne with Southeast Honey (medium): Southern spices and subtle sweetness are perfect for pairing with wings, pizza, or gumbo.

Chipotle with Texas Honey (medium): A mellow, BBQ-inspired blend of chipotle peppers and Texas honey brings rich flavor to smoked meats, Mexican food, and chili.

Sriracha (hot): A pleasantly spicy blend of red jalapeno and honey gets tastes buds buzzing when paired with Asian food, soups, and eggs.

Habanero (hot): A kick of heat with a little sweet adds bold, spicy flavor to grilled meats, dips, and sandwiches.

Local Hive™ Honey Hot Sauces feature honey sourced from regions across the U.S. as the #1 ingredient, along with carefully selected peppers, tangy white distilled vinegar, and savory garlic and onion powder. Offering a uniquely spicy and sweet taste experience to complement everything from scrambled eggs and pizza to oven roasted chicken, the products contain less than 10 calories and 2g of sugar per serving, plus are free of preservatives and artificial flavors. The SRP is $4.99-$5.99 per 6oz glass bottle.

Shared Cale Nelson, Chief Commercial Officer of Local Hive™, "Within the fast-growing hot sauce category, we found there was a demand for options that offered a sweeter taste profile. By adding our 100% American honey blends to classic hot sauce recipes, we're able to give consumers a diverse range of sweet-heat options to fit a variety of spice preferences, while also continuing our commitment to support American beekeepers by providing them a new outlet for their honey."

About Local Hive™

The #1 honey brand in natural food stores and the #2 in MULO, according to SPINS 5/16/24, Local Hive™ has proudly been bringing 100% American honey to the marketplace for 100 years and counting. The only national brand of honey sourced exclusively from U.S. beekeepers, Local Hive™ bottles 23+ raw and unfiltered honey blends at its headquarters in Greeley, CO. For more information, visit LocalHiveHoney.com and follow @LocalHiveHoney on social media.

