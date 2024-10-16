Local Hive™ Launches Organic Hive™ Honey at Albertsons Companies

Raw & Unfiltered, USDA Organic and Fair-Trade Honey Comes from Beekeepers in NE Brazil

GREELEY, Colo., Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On a mission to source the world's best honey, Local Hive™ is expanding its offerings to include USDA Certified Organic, raw & unfiltered honey that's also Fair Trade Certified and Non-GMO Project Verified. Introducing: Organic Hive™. Now available at Albertsons and its subsidiaries across the country, including Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, and Kings Food Markets, plus online through LocalHiveHoney.com, this pure and sustainably sourced honey from the remote highlands of northeast Brazil is gently strained to retain its natural pollens and delicate, nuanced flavor.

Local Hive™ is proud to partner with a supplier that supports a small network of 30 local Brazilian beekeepers, many of whom they've had the pleasure of meeting in person. The team is also working with IBD's Fair Trade Program to fund ecological and social projects for these beekeepers and ensure that a portion of all Organic Hive™ proceeds is set aside for what their community needs most, from accessing clean water and building better schools to tackling food issues.

Said Cale Nelson, COO of Local Hive™, "For more than 100 years, we have been committed to bottling honey straight from the source, and since organic honey is not possible to get on a large scale in the U.S. due to pesticide use, our team traveled to remote areas of Brazil to connect with their local beekeepers. It's been wonderful to hear the pride they have in harvesting honey that will be sold in the States – and truly, it is unlike anything else you'll find on shelves today. Organic Hive™ is 100% organic, raw & unfiltered honey, just how the bees made it – full of rich character and flavor with no pesticides, no adulteration, and no foreign sugars. One taste, and you'll see why we traveled so far to source this honey."

While most organic honeys sold at retail come from the south of Brazil and are darker in color and more aggressive tasting, Organic Hive™ honey comes from the northeast and features a milder and more approachable, food-friendly flavor from three native floral sources: Bamburral, Mermeleiro, and Angico. In addition, it is certified by the USDA, not only the country of origin, and undergoes rigorous QA testing. Organic Hive™ will be available for retailers across the country to carry come March 2025. The SRP is $9.99 per 12oz bottle.

About Local Hive™

The #1 honey brand in natural food stores and the #2 in MULO, according to SPINS latest 52 weeks ending 9/16/24, Local Hive™ has proudly been bringing 100% American honey to the marketplace for 100 years and counting. The only national brand of honey sourced exclusively from U.S. beekeepers, Local Hive™ bottles 23+ raw & unfiltered honey blends at its headquarters in Greeley, CO. The brand's new Organic Hive™ honey is bottled in Florida. For more information, visit LocalHiveHoney.com and follow @LocalHiveHoney on social media.

