Local Hive™ Launches Three Hot Honey Flavors at Walmart

Original, Chipotle, and Sriracha Pair U.S. Raw & Unfiltered Honey with Spicy Peppers

GREELEY, Colo., Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A popular condiment is getting a flavor boost with the introduction of Local Hive™ Hot Honey, a new collection from the only national brand of honey sourced exclusively from American beekeepers. Available at Walmart locations nationwide, plus online at Walmart.com and LocalHiveHoney.com, the products pair U.S. raw & unfiltered honey as the first ingredient with spicy peppers to create three distinct sweet-heat fusions. Get ready to drizzle them on recipes!

Local Hive™ Hot Honey

Original (Medium): Rich, floral honey and classic jalapeños deliver a kick that burns so, so good. Try it on pizza, cocktails, ice cream, fried chicken, and fruit salad.

Rich, floral honey and classic jalapeños deliver a kick that burns so, so good. Try it on pizza, cocktails, ice cream, fried chicken, and fruit salad. Chipotle (Medium): Chipotle peppers bathed in sweet honey bring a mouthwateringly smoky and earthy flavor to burrito bowls, salmon filets, BBQ, and tacos.

Chipotle peppers bathed in sweet honey bring a mouthwateringly smoky and earthy flavor to burrito bowls, salmon filets, BBQ, and tacos. Sriracha (Hot): Honey infused with a heaping helping of garlic-chili heat amps up chicken, spicy mayo, brussels sprouts, and dumplings.

Sourced from beekeepers across the U.S., the honey featured in Local Hive™ Hot Honey is gently strained to retain its natural pollens and floral notes, bringing a sweet complexity to the blends not found in processed varieties. The honey is then infused with spicy peppers like jalapeño and chipotle, along with natural sriracha flavor, to create a versatile lineup free of artificial colors and preservatives. Each bottle's back label includes a reminder of the raw, real honey inside: "Taste the honey. Feel the heat."

Shared Cale Nelson, Chief Commercial Officer of Local Hive™, "By taking our premium, always raw & unfiltered, 100% American honey and combining it with carefully selected peppers, we're bringing to market an irresistibly flavor-forward hot honey that can easily elevate even the simplest meal."

Each 9.5oz bottle of Local Hive™ Hot Honey is sold for an SRP of $7.98. A holiday gift set including all three bottles is also available for an SRP of $19.98.

About Local Hive™

The #1 honey brand in natural food stores and the #2 in MULO, according to SPINS latest 52 weeks ending 9/16/24, Local Hive™ has proudly been bringing 100% American honey to the marketplace for 100 years and counting. The only national brand of honey sourced exclusively from U.S. beekeepers, Local Hive™ bottles 23+ raw & unfiltered honey blends at its headquarters in Greeley, CO. Visit LocalHiveHoney.com and follow @LocalHiveHoney.

SOURCE Local Hive