Local Hive™ Wins the Mindful Awards

NUNDA, N.Y., June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Local Hive™, the only national brand of honey sourced exclusively from American beekeepers, is the winner of the sixth annual Mindful Awards in the Honey Product of the Year category. The independent recognition platform, which honors conscious CPG companies, received over two thousand nominations from all over the world this year, which were judged by their panel of marketing and culinary experts. Some of the winners from other categories include leading brands like Chobani, Dave's Killer Bread®, and Once Again Nut Butter.

Currently celebrating 100 years of 100% American honey, Local Hive™ is honored to work directly with more than 200 American beekeepers to bring U.S. sourced, raw and unfiltered honey to the marketplace. Throughout the commercial pollination flow (a.k.a., the route the beekeepers travel with their bees), honey is collected and sent to Local Hive's headquarters in Greeley, CO, where it is bottled and distributed to retailers in that region or across the country, depending on the varietal. The result is 23+ premium honey blends that feature unique flavor profiles from across the states, plus steady revenue for local beekeepers that help to safeguard pollinators and give back to our ecosystem and the economy. For example, commercial beekeepers contribute more than $15 billion to the U.S. economy thanks to honey bees' role in keeping fruits, nuts, and vegetables in our diets. One out of every four bites of food people take is courtesy of bees!

Local Hive™ strives to ensure American beekeeping stays alive and well by bringing locally harvested honey – just the way the bees made it – to stores across the country, while simultaneously giving consumers a way to make a difference simply by buying a bottle. Local Hive™ donates a portion of all honey proceeds to PACE: Pollinator Awareness through Conservation and Education, a global initiative led by Colorado-based Butterfly Pavilion. Since 2018, the two organizations have shared a passion to promote, protect and prolong pollination.

About Local Hive™

The #1 honey brand in natural food stores and the #2 in MULO, according to SPINS 3/24/24, Local Hive™ has proudly been bringing 100% American honey to the marketplace for 100 years and counting. The company has also introduced a lineup of Honey Hot Sauces, now available at Whole Foods Market locations. For more information, visit LocalHiveHoney.com and follow @LocalHiveHoney on social media.

