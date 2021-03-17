Local House Buyer Supporting Financial Literacy in Green Bay Area Schools

GREEN BAY, Wis., March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sell My House In Wisconsin is pledging a portion of its profits to Junior Achievement of Wisconsin to help students improve their financial literacy. The house buying company in northeast Wisconsin is serious about offering property owners a better way to sell their property fast, for cash, and are equally passionate about giving back and bettering their local community.

Junior Achievement of Wisconsin is the nation's largest organization dedicated to equipping young people with the knowledge and skills they need to own their economic success. Volunteers deliver programs to show students they can attend college, enter a specific trade, start their own business, and financially thrive — issues that are close to the heart of Ryne Lambert, co-founder of Sell My House In Wisconsin.

Previously, Lambert delivered in-person teaching to students at schools in the Green Bay area. He has been volunteering with Junior Achievement of Wisconsin since 2014, usually teaching one class each semester.

"It's extremely rewarding getting students excited about topics such as investing, saving, starting a business, and different careers," says Lambert. "My hope is that learning about financial literacy at a young age will have a positive impact on their future decision-making."

The COVID-19 pandemic has meant face-to-face teaching in classrooms has had to be suspended, but Lambert is keen to demonstrate that there are other ways to support students' financial education.

"While being unable to volunteer in person has been disappointing, we have found other ways to support a subject that is very important to us, our young people, and the community of northeast Wisconsin," Lambert explains.

Sell My House In Wisconsin offers homeowners and landlords a fair and stress-free way to sell their property for cash, whatever condition it is in. Property sellers pay no real estate agent commissions or fees and don't have to upgrade, repair, or clean the property. Sell My House In Wisconsin can make an offer within 24 hours, and a sale can be closed in as little as 15 days. The process is ideal for property owners who want a quicker, easier way to sell their house as-is right now. Best of all, it doesn't cost the homeowner anything.

A family-owned business with knowledge of the local market, house flipping, and the rental industry, Sell My House In Wisconsin buys houses across northeast Wisconsin from Green Bay to Oshkosh.

Sell My House In Wisconsin is part of a national group of over 120 real estate investors that believe in giving back and improving local communities.

