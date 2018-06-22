Local Houston Business Owner Leads LeBron James "HEY LEBRON" Campaign

"I'm passionate about basketball and the NBA. I can remember as a kid watching the first two championships with my family. I was 12 and 13 when that happened, which is something I will never forget, and now I believe the job of any fan is to support the team in the off season as much as they do during the regular season," said Greg Andrews, President of S+S Industries.

The campaign includes, but is not limited to six (6) full color billboards (14' X 48') throughout the Houston metro area (highlighting family, local culture, and the unified goal of winning together), as well as media interviews, social media and digital campaigns, and the official #HTOWNCROWN website - www.htowncrown.com.

Andrews' leadership role is fueled by his passion for Houston Rockets Basketball, his love for the community, and most importantly, FUN! He hopes that this campaign will unite Houstonians and bring the city together this summer to tell the nation about the great city of Houston.

"I love being a SuperFan, and to be able to lead this great city and its people to try and recruit one of the best basketball players of all-time is something I am very proud of," said Andrews. "Growing up working with my dad, running our family business, our core principles have always been centered around keeping family first and striving for greatness. LeBron is a family man, and that is what Houston and S+S Industries is all about."

Andrews is asking the people of Houston to rally behind the campaign and tell LeBron what they love about him and Houston. All involvement in supporting this project is appreciated by S+S Industries.

About S+S Industries

S+S Industries the leading provider of plating and electro-plated coatings to the oilfield, power generation and automotive industries. For more than 30 years, S+S Industries has instituted exceptional service, quality, and turn-around in every project handled, and we continue to hold a reputation built on repeat business and lasting relationships. Headquartered in Houston, TX, S+S Industries, is commitment to providing each customer with supreme service and the consistency they need to stay competitive in today's just-in-time manufacturing environment.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/local-houston-business-owner-leads-lebron-james-hey-lebron-campaign-300670826.html

SOURCE S+S Industries