Local Hydrogen Progress Remains Strong

FPH2 Response to ARCHES Pausing Operations

LANCASTER, Calif., Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Following yesterday's announcement that the Alliance for Renewable Clean Hydrogen Energy Systems (ARCHES) is pausing operations, the First Public Hydrogen Authority (FPH 2 ) reassures stakeholders that hydrogen markets remain strong. The partnerships, infrastructure, and market activity built through ARCHES are key elements to hydrogen deployment, and we look forward to building on their success.

The First Public Hydrogen Authority (FPH2) Board holds its inaugural meeting.

FPH 2 's recent hydrogen supply solicitation drew a broad range of hydrogen suppliers, many new to the California market and ready to invest in our state, a clear indicator of an expanding renewable hydrogen market. Just last week, the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power (LADWP) approved repowering Scattergood Generating Station, to a hydrogen-ready power plant. This will be the first large-scale green hydrogen power plant in California and the second hydrogen power plant for LADWP.

Additionally, the terminal operators and Port officials at nearly every port in California are unwaveringly pursuing new hydrogen solutions to help meet their clean air goals. Despite some changes with federal energy policy, we see strong and consistent public and private sector investment in the hydrogen economy in California, and growing interest in investing in equipment to integrate hydrogen as a renewable fuel in their operations. Looking across the hydrogen market in California, we need all renewable hydrogen projects to move forward to meet the new demand on the horizon; it is a very exciting time for California's green economy and for hydrogen.

"Hydrogen is a key driver for new jobs and a critical element to achieve energy diversity and energy independence," said FPH 2 Chairman R. Rex Parris. "The global hydrogen economy is estimated to be just above $200 billion and growing. The US hosts more than 20% of the global economy, with California leading as one of the nation's largest hydrogen economies and growing."

"I have complete trust and confidence that First Public Hydrogen Authority will continue to do the heavy lifting required to get a robust supply of cost-effective hydrogen in time to meet our climate and energy goals and supply our hydrogen needs at the port complex," said Matt Dickenson, Sustainability Director, Energy, & Decarbonization Manager for Fenix Marine.

Cities and transit agencies across the region, including Lancaster, Industry, Fresno, Montebello, and others, are transitioning to hydrogen-powered buses, vehicles, backup uses such as traffic signals, and stationary power solutions. Despite the cancellation of federal funding, private-sector hydrogen suppliers and end users continue to pursue their projects. We will need all the new planned hydrogen production projects in the state to meet this growing demand we see on the horizon.

"Local work continues. Our customers are moving forward, suppliers are scaling, and the momentum remains strong. California's hydrogen progress has always been built from the ground up, by cities, transit agencies, municipal utilities, ports, skilled labor, and industry working together," said Ernesto Medrano, Executive Secretary of the Los Angeles/Orange Counties Building and Construction Trades Council. FPH 2 , the nation's first public hydrogen utility, was created by cities to ensure that hydrogen deployment could continue reliably regardless of changes at the federal level. The Authority will continue to collaborate closely with partners and will sustain progress toward statewide clean-energy goals, local job creation, and long-term energy reliability.

Hydrogen activity in California has not paused. The projects are active, the partnerships are strong, and the work continues across communities statewide.

About First Public Hydrogen

The First Public Hydrogen Authority (FPH 2 ) is the United States' 1st public hydrogen utility, designed to connect hydrogen producers with end users through a transparent, cost-effective model. As a Joint Powers Authority (JPA), FPH2 facilitates hydrogen procurement, delivery, and infrastructure development, helping municipalities, transit agencies, and private companies transition to clean energy. By aggregating demand and fostering strategic partnerships, FPH 2 makes hydrogen adoption easier and more affordable.

