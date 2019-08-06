Local Impact; National Issues: How Eugene Civic Alliance and KIDSPORTS Are Addressing Access to Youth Sports in Partnership With Sports Facilities Management (SFM)

For more than 60 years, KS has provided access to high quality sports programming for youth in the Eugene, OR area without owning its own facility. Civic Park will give KS the opportunity to expand its current services for the community. Together, ECA and KS will develop the facility into a hub for youth sports, adult recreation and community events. As important, the sports facility will allow Eugene Civic Alliance and KS to address some of the most important issues impacting youth sports nationwide.

"Serving our community by providing quality sports and recreation programs remains our driver for this project," says Nancy Webber, Co-Executive Director of ECA. "The partnership with KIDSPORTS is crucial to fulfill our mission of reimagining what the original park was built for – a safe, fun place for people to gather for healthy activity. Together with the support of our community, we hope to address inequity in sports participation and become aligned with the Aspen Institute's Project Play initiative for increased youth sports participation across the US."

ECA broke ground on Civic Park in October of last year. The facility is on-track to open in April 2020. Civic Park will stand on the former site of Civic Stadium, a beloved wooden baseball stadium destroyed by fire in 2015. The park will feature a new outdoor turf field and the KS Fieldhouse, with 4 indoor courts and 2 outdoor activity courts.

"We were very pleased to find Sports Facilities Management, an Aspen Institute Partner, and a highly recommended leader in the industry," Webber remarked. "This park means a lot to our community, and we knew we needed an expert in this field to establish excellence in operations. This partnership will only enhance the future success of Civic Park."

KS Executive Director, Bev Smith added, "We are excited to work with the team at SFM and know that this partnership will ensure our vision comes to life for kids in Eugene and surrounding communities."

Jason Clement, Founder and CEO of SFM commented, "These organizations have been serving Eugene in extraordinary ways for years. We are honored to partner with Nancy, Bev, and the entire community to provide the very best experience for Eugene residents at this historic site. We look forward to building the infrastructure and approach to maximize the impact of a positive sport experience that can be accessed by as many families as possible."

Civic Park represents an evolution in community recreation centers. Its attention to detail and thoughtful design was created by Robertson Sherwood Architects and Skylab Architecture, designer of the new Serena Williams Building at Nike's World Headquarters in Beaverton, OR. The innovation continues with the excellence in programming that KS is known for. SFM will provide development services through Grand Opening of the Sports Park in April 2020. To learn more about SFM, visit: www.sportadvisory.com.

About The Sports Facilities Advisory | The Sports Facilities Management

Sports Facilities Advisory, LLC (SFA) and Sports Facilities Management, LLC (SFM) are both headquartered in Clearwater, FL. Founded in 2003, SFA has served more than 2,000 communities, produced more than $10 billion in institutional-grade financial forecasts, and provided funding strategies and solutions for more than 120 youth and amateur sports and recreation complexes worldwide. SFM provides industry-leading, results-driven management solutions for sports, fitness, recreation, and event venues nationwide. Since 2014, SFM-managed venues have hosted more than 75 million visitors and generated millions of dollars in economic impact. For more information, visit: www.sportadvisory.com.

Press Contact:

Ashley Whittaker

727-474-3845

awhittaker@sportadvisory.com

SOURCE Sports Facilities Management

Related Links

https://sportadvisory.com

