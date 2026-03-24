Local Implant Specialist Celebrates 10 Years and 2,000 Restored Smiles

TRINITY, Fla., March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fixed New Teeth announced its ten-year anniversary of providing specialized, patient-focused dental implant care to the local community. Over the past decade, the independent practice has successfully restored more than two thousand smiles, establishing itself as a premier destination for permanent tooth replacement. This significant milestone highlights the clinic's ongoing commitment to delivering personalized, high-quality care, standing in stark contrast to the volume-driven approach frequently encountered in corporate dentistry today.

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Unlike large corporate dental chains where patients can feel like numbers on a spreadsheet, Fixed New Teeth champions a boutique, relationship-based patient experience. The practice is proudly led by Dr. Xhoana Gjelaj, DMD, MAGD, DICOI, FAAID, DABOI/ID. Ranked among the top one percent of implantologists nationwide, Dr. Gjelaj is dedicated to crafting tailored treatment plans. By prioritizing localized, compassionate care over corporate quotas, she and her highly skilled team ensure every patient receives meticulous, individualized attention for complex restorative procedures. Her extensive specialized training, including esteemed Diplomate status with the American Board of Oral Implantology, allows the clinic to consistently offer innovative, permanent solutions prioritizing long-term oral health and natural-looking aesthetic results.

"Reaching this ten-year milestone and having the privilege of changing over two thousand lives is a humbling experience," said Dr. Gjelaj, Founder and Lead Implant Specialist at Fixed New Teeth. "Our core mission is to provide a level of warmth, trust, and clinical excellence that corporate facilities simply cannot match. We treat our patients like family." As Fixed New Teeth looks to the next decade, the clinic remains steadfast in offering superior fixed implant solutions. Patients seeking a trusted local expert for complete smile restoration are encouraged to schedule a personalized consultation to experience the independent practice difference.

To learn more about their services or to schedule a consultation, please visit https://fixednewteeth.com/ .

About Fixed New Teeth:

Based in Trinity, Florida, Fixed New Teeth is a specialized dental practice dedicated to advanced restorative and implant dentistry under the leadership of Dr. Xhoana Gjelaj. The modern clinic focuses intensely on permanent tooth replacement, including full-arch restorations, utilizing digital technology and an on-site lab. With a patient-first philosophy, the local practice delivers compassionate, customized treatments designed for lifelong success. Find out more at https://fixednewteeth.com/ .

Contact Information

Name: Trinity Dental Arts

Email: [email protected]

Phone Number: 727-228-6846

SOURCE Fixed New Teeth