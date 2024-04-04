Local Kansas City Business Author Wins International Songwriting Contest

KANSAS CITY, Mo., April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Steve Farber, a best-selling business author, singer, guitarist, and songwriter from Kansas City, has clinched first place in the Folk/Americana category at the prestigious 25th Annual Great American Song Contest. His winning song, "Blaze of Glory Ball of Fire," stood out among entries from across the globe, showcasing his exceptional songwriting skills and bringing honor to the local music scene.

Steve Farber's musical journey and business career have merged in a rather unique way.

Steve Farber Steve Farber

Ranked on Inc.'s Global Top 50 Leadership and Management Experts list, Farber is a Wall St Journal and USA Today best-selling author and the founder and CEO of The Extreme Leadership Institute. His first book, The Radical Leap: A Personal Lesson in Extreme Leadership, was named one of the 100 Best Business Books of All Time.

Steve has been writing songs and playing guitar for 50 years, and his clients often ask him to play during his keynote speeches, which he delivers frequently in the US and around the world. As a result, he has performed his original music to thousands of businesspeople in the US, UK, Australia, Thailand, and other places far and wide. As a kid, he dreamed of playing music on stages like these, he just never imagined that it would happen in this way.

His music, characterized by its emotional depth and storytelling prowess, has garnered a loyal following and critical acclaim. "Blaze of Glory Ball of Fire" is a testament to Farber's ability to weave intricate narratives with captivating melodies, resonating with audiences and judges alike.

The Great American Song Contest, now in its 25th year, is renowned for celebrating songwriting excellence across various genres. It attracts thousands of songwriters from all over the world, vying for recognition in this highly competitive arena. Winning the Folk/Americana category is a significant achievement, underscoring Farber's talent and dedication to his craft. Details about the contest and its winners can be found at https://www.greatamericansong.com/.

"I am thrilled and humbled by this recognition," said Farber. "Songwriting is not just a passion but a way to connect with others on a profound level. Winning in the Folk/Americana category at the Great American Song Contest is an incredible honor and motivates me to continue crafting songs that hopefully touch people's hearts."

This accolade not only highlights Farber's individual talent but also shines a spotlight on the rich musical heritage and vibrant songwriter community in Kansas City.

"I love the Kansas City songwriter community," says Farber. "Their immense talent, combined with the way they support and encourage everyone who has the guts to get up on stage and sing, has deepened my confidence to put my music out there."

For more information about Steve Farber and his music, please visit www.stevefarbermusic.com. To learn more about the Great American Song Contest and the 25th Annual competition, visit https://www.greatamericansong.com/.

Listen to Blaze of Glory Ball of Fire: https://soundcloud.com/stevefarber/blaze-of-glory-ball-of-fire

Contact:

Veronica Farber

858-513-4184

[email protected]

SOURCE Steve Farber