Local Labor Union Backs the Better Choice Measure

SAN DIEGO, Calif., March 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Laborers Local #89 is the latest supporter of Measure B – the Better Choice Measure – on the ballot March 3rd. The Laborers union endorsed Yes on B because of Measure B's commitment to providing affordably-priced homes and thousands of good jobs for the region.

"We are committed to providing stable employment and financial security to our members and their families," said Val Macedo, Business Manager and Secretary Treasurer of Laborers Local #89. "Measure B will help us further this mission by creating employment opportunities for our members and attainable housing options within the County to help keep their families close to where they work."

Measure B provides a better choice for the development of privately owned property in North San Diego County. The General Plan currently allows for a massive, 2 million square-foot retail and office complex accompanied by 99 luxury estates. Instead, Yes on B would allow for the provision of 2,135 critically-needed homes, 60 percent of which would be affordably-priced for working San Diego families.

Located along the I-15 corridor in close proximity to 283,000 North County jobs, Yes on B will help shorten commute times and ease traffic by keeping our workforce housed within the County. Voting Yes on Measure B will also bring 628 construction jobs that will result in nearly $35 million annually in wages over the construction period of the project.

If passed on March 3rd, Measure B will provide 1,446 permanent jobs for the region's workforce and generate an overall economic impact of $203.6 million. Laborers Local #89 joins a broad array of Yes on B endorsements, including nearly 40 elected officials from across the county, CALFIRE Firefighters, San Diego Regional Chamber of Commerce, Deputy Sheriff's Association of San Diego County, San Diego Union Tribune and many others.

Ad paid for by Yes on B for a Better Choice: A coalition of first responders, fire safety experts, housing advocates, elected officials, business leaders and taxpayers. Committee major funding from Newland Sierra, LLC

SOURCE Yes on B