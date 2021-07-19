Local Law Enforcement Revolutionizing Service to Address National Concerns

CLEVELAND, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Working with The DiJulius Group, a customer service training and consultancy based in Cleveland, Ohio, the Westlake Police Department will begin work in September to develop a customer experience training program for its employees. This decision follows the announcement of ground-breaking service training on customer relations started in Charlotte, North Carolina.

John DiJulius, Founder of The DiJulius Group, was recently enlisted by Charlotte Police Chief Johnny Jennings to "put something new in the law enforcement profession that is totally outside the box and different," so they began working together to look at things differently than departments have in the past. The pair see customer service as a way to build trust within the community and build more positive interactions.

DiJulius notes how good CMPD and WPD already are at what they do. The Command Staff at the Westlake Police Department believe "our personnel currently deliver a high level of service to the community. Working with the DiJulius Groups places increased focus upon customer service-driven police services, which is a realistic, immediately impactful method of addressing national concerns about police conduct."

The DiJulius Group is known for their consulting work with world-class service brands like Chick-fil-A, Starbucks, Nordstroms, The RitzCarltons and Celebrity Cruise Lines. They also offer executive education through their Customer Experience Executive Academy and annually produce The Customer Service Revolution conference hosted in Cleveland. Chief Johnny Jennings of CMPD will be one of the featured speakers at this year's conference.

Owner and best-selling author John DiJulius is also the owner of John Robert's Spas, a collection of upscale salons and spas in Northeast Ohio, and the founder of Believe in Dreams, a non-profit organization dedicated to granting dreams for underprivileged, resilient children who have experienced a life-affecting trauma.

DiJulius says it has been a privilege to be part of revolutionizing policing. "This is one of the most rewarding consulting projects I have had in my 25-year career. What they are doing is a total game-changer for policing and the public stereotype. The ongoing commitment these departments are making will not only raise the bar for police departments, but businesses from other industries will want to replicate what is happening there. It has been an unbelievable journey to see what police do on a day-to-day basis. I have had the opportunity to interview employees from every department, conduct virtual and onsite workshops, and even experienced a ride-along that I will never forget."

A common question is how a police officer can provide exceptional customer service when a gun is pointed at them or someone's life is in danger. When you break it down, 97% of police interactions do not result in an arrest. Of the 2.8% that result in an arrest, 0.5% are violent crimes. In 2020, CMPD had 514,000 interactions and 500,000 of them were non-life-threatening. That is where this work is focused.

Being world-class at customer service, for the community the police serve, still means enforcing the law. But it is also about being human first and a professional second. It is about seeing others as a human first, a suspect second. It is about demonstrating empathy and educating the person you are dealing with on every interaction. It is about leaving a positive impression and earning a genuine thank-you as often as you can.

