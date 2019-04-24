PORT ORANGE, Fla., April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Rue & Ziffra will host the inaugural Heroes Ride, a free-of-charge, police-escorted motorcycle charity ride May 4, 2019 to honor first responders and military personnel. The public is warmly invited to attend the event, and all — bikers and non-bikers alike — are welcome.

"Bikers are some of the most giving people in this world. First responders and military service members are the most selfless people in our nation," David Sweat, partner and motorcycle activist at Rue & Ziffra, said.

The Heroes Ride 2019 - Rue & Ziffra Local Law Firm Presents “The Heroes Ride & Ceremony” to Celebrate Military, First Responders

The day of jam-packed activities begins at 9:30 a.m., with a welcome ceremony at the Flagler County Government Services Building located at 1769 E. Moody Blvd., in Bunnell, Fla. Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly and other community leaders will offer brief welcoming remarks.

Motorcycle engines fire up at 10:15 a.m., from the same location, run through the scenic Flagler and Volusia counties for a total of 31 enjoyable miles, and end at the entertaining OB's Restaurant and Lounge in Deland, Fla., at 1750 N. Woodland Blvd.

The ride ends, and the party kicks into high gear with live entertainment, a live broadcast by 95.7 the HOG, special appearances by area police and fire personnel and a $5 barbecue lunch. Proceeds from the lunch will be donated to two local charities that support veterans and first responders: Combat Vets and Paws of War of Florida.

The party includes a hero-worthy ceremony filled with tear-jerking, heartstring-pulling presentations of good and giving to service members in the community. Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood will offer commentary. The Deltona Fire Department will be on site. A Fallen Comrade Table ceremony will take place to honor all the heroes who have died in service.

Paws of War of Florida, a local charity that trains and gives service dogs to veterans who need their assistance, will make surprise presentations to deserving participants. You won't want to miss this heartfelt moment!

Additionally, Rue & Ziffra will be presenting "The Heroes Award" to a special first responder in the community who has gone above and beyond. Do you know someone who deserves this recognition? Nominate your local hero at www.TheHeroesRide.com.

Pre-registration for the event is now open at https://theheroesride.com. Text "HERO" to 386-267-8212 for information and updates on the event.

"We at Rue & Ziffra noticed there were not enough local events honoring everyday heroes. We started reaching out to community partners, and the response has been overwhelming," Jessica Eckelbarger, Marketing Director, said. "We thank all our military and first responders for all they do for our community and our nation. This event is for you."

Event sponsors include OB's Restaurant and Lounge, Gary Yeomans Ford Lincoln, J & P Cycles Destination Daytona Superstore, Tijuana Flats of Daytona Beach and Orange City, Blue Knights Palm Coast Flagler County Chapter 22, Willie's Tropical Tattoo, Moto-Tow, Flagler County Sheriff's Office, Flagler County Government Services and the Daytona Tortugas.

ABOUT: Rue & Ziffra specializes in personal injury law focusing on more than 20 practice areas, including automobile and motorcycle accidents, medical malpractice, worker's compensation claims and social security disability. For more than 40 years, Rue & Ziffra's world-class trial attorneys bring an aggressive mindset with extensive courtroom experience to protect the rights of the injured. Rue & Ziffra fights powerful insurance companies and organizations to help their clients receive the financial compensation they deserve.

Combat Vets, the Volusia County chapter of the national Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association, is a charitable group of "vets helping vets," who have recently assisted in building a new house for a combat veteran, provided housing and clothing to homeless veterans, and donated funds to the War Museum and Education Center in Daytona Beach.

Paws of War of Florida trains and places shelter dogs to serve and provide independence to U.S. military veterans and first responders living with a physical or mental disability. All costs of the dog, including training, food, veterinary care and miscellaneous expenses, are covered by the charity for need-based recipients.

