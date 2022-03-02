Local Law Firm Rates the Most Dangerous Intersections in Portland, OR

PORTLAND, Ore., March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Although many parts of Portland are safe for driving, accidents can happen anywhere at any time. According to the most recent data released by the Oregon Department of Motor Vehicles, there are about 50,000 accidents in the state every year. More than half of those crashes also involve an injury or death.

Elements that can make an intersection more dangerous

The statistics for Portland are not much different. In 2019, there were more than 10,000 accidents in Portland, which accounts for almost 20% of reported crashes in Oregon. So what are the most accident prone areas in Portland? Using data from the City of Portland, the attorneys at D'Amore Law Group conducted a study and compiled a list of the most dangerous intersections in the city.

To determine the rank of each intersection, the study took several data points into consideration: number of crashes, collision rate, and the total value of all crashes. They then measured each of these points for five consecutive years, from 2015 to 2019. Based on their data, the 10 most dangerous intersections in Portland are:

Rank Intersection Minor Injuries Moderate Injuries Serious Injuries Deaths Collision Rate 1 SE 122nd Ave. & Stark St. 104 11 6 2 0.80 2 SE 122nd Ave. & Division St. 104 5 1 1 0.70 3 SE 82nd Ave. & Powell Blvd. 123 21 2 0 0.69 4 SE 148th Ave. & Stark St. 63 11 0 1 0.79 5 SE 148th Ave. & Powell Blvd. 40 11 2 2 0.82 6 (Tied) NE 82nd Ave. & Glisan St. 58 12 6 1 0.67 6 (Tied) SE Foster Rd. & I-205 Northbound Ramp 63 13 0 0 0.97 7 NE 99th Ave. & Glisan St. 72 4 0 0 0.98 8 SE 92nd Ave. & Holgate Blvd. 38 6 5 2 0.73 9 SE 122nd Ave. & Powell Blvd. 76 8 2 0 0.70 10 SE Division St. & I-205 Southbound Ramp 65 10 1 0 0.70

(Source: City of Portland High Crash Network Streets and Intersections)

These intersections are the most dangerous for all travelers, whether they are driving a car, biking, or walking.

There are several elements that make these intersections dangerous. However, Attorney Tom D'Amore believes that there are certain patterns. "All intersections carry the potential to be incredibly dangerous," he says in the study. "However, not all intersections are equal." In fact, Tom suggests that there are three factors that affect the safety of any given intersection: design elements, maintenance issues, and external factors.

One example of this in the study is the prevalence of poor road conditions. "Poorly maintained roads are one of the most significant contributing factors to many Oregon car accidents," Tom states, listing potholes, defective lights, and pooling water as some common issues. In addition, he points out that intersection design and location play a role in Oregon's deadly crashes. "As the amount of traffic increases, so too does the chance for a serious accident. Similarly, if there are several bars located near an intersection, the likelihood of a DUI accident increases." With this information, Tom hopes to help warn Portland residents of potentially dangerous areas and bring the causes of these accidents to light.

To read more about the study, click here.

CONTACT:

D'Amore Law Group

1050 SW 6th Ave #1100

Portland, OR 97204

503-222-6333

damorelaw.com

SOURCE D'Amore Law Group