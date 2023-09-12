Local Logic and Plunk Partner to Enhance Data Insights for Residential Real Estate

Location intelligence leader to combine insights with AI-powered home analytics platform to provide the most comprehensive property analysis for the US residential real estate market

MONTREAL, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Local Logic , a location intelligence leader that quantifies location at scale to shape smarter developments and more sustainable cities, today announced a partnership with Plunk, a company bringing advanced analytics to residential real estate for more confident investing in the largest asset class in the world. In an increasingly competitive market, the data and insights from this partnership will enable real estate investors, agents, and homeowners to accelerate and improve purchasing decisions.

Plunk's AI-powered home analytics platform aims to transform the real estate market by offering real-time insights into home valuation, risk assessment, and remodeling possibilities. Local Logic's core offering provides crucial and often overlooked information on the property's location, including historical and demographic insights. Combined, this synergistic partnership will provide users with all the information on the property and its location to drive better decision-making for investors and home buyers and create a more efficient workflow for agents.

"Real-time data and localized market insights play a crucial role to investors, homeowners, and real estate professionals," shares Brian Lent, co-founder and CEO of Plunk. "Plunk and Local Logic strive to fully power the residential market with the information it needs to grow exponentially. Combining our efforts will drive a new level of innovation in the industry."

Local Logic has a reputation for partnering with some of the most prestigious tech vendors in the residential real estate industry, such as Black Knight, Constellation1, CoreLogic, Inside Real Estate, and MoxiCloud. As a leading insights provider for the real estate industry, Local Logic brings in unparalleled expertise and granularity.

"Plunk has created industry-leading data solutions in the residential space," says Vincent-Charles Hodder, co-founder and CEO of Local Logic. "This partnership will further drive our mission to empower end-users with the technology and insights they need to make better-informed real estate decisions."

This partnership comes off the heels of a $13 million Series B financing round with the primary goal of further quantifying the role that location plays in the success of real estate investments and arming investors with definitive data that will enable them to make the best possible decisions. Additionally, Local Logic plans to continue expanding strategic partnerships with broker sites and MLS organizations to further impact residential real estate decision-making.

About Plunk

Plunk is the first AI-powered, real-time home analytics platform leveraging next-generation applications of Artificial Intelligence, machine learning and image analysis to revolutionize the way homeowners, real estate professionals and investors value and invest in residential real estate. For more information, please visit www.getplunk.com.

About Local Logic

Local Logic is a location intelligence platform that digitizes the built world for consumers, investors, developers, and governments – delivering unrivaled clarity and actionable insights capable of creating more sustainable, equitable cities. With more than 75 billion unique data points – the largest unique location data set in the U.S. and Canada – the platform creates a digital twin of cities, quantifying the built world and offering predictive, precise analytics to inform the present and future of over 250 million individual addresses.

