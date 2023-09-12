Local Logic and Plunk Partner to Enhance Data Insights for Residential Real Estate

News provided by

Local Logic

12 Sep, 2023, 09:00 ET

Location intelligence leader to combine insights with AI-powered home analytics platform to provide the most comprehensive property analysis for the US residential real estate market

MONTREAL, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Local Logic, a location intelligence leader that quantifies location at scale to shape smarter developments and more sustainable cities, today announced a partnership with Plunk, a company bringing advanced analytics to residential real estate for more confident investing in the largest asset class in the world. In an increasingly competitive market, the data and insights from this partnership will enable real estate investors, agents, and homeowners to accelerate and improve purchasing decisions.

Plunk's AI-powered home analytics platform aims to transform the real estate market by offering real-time insights into home valuation, risk assessment, and remodeling possibilities. Local Logic's core offering provides crucial and often overlooked information on the property's location, including historical and demographic insights. Combined, this synergistic partnership will provide users with all the information on the property and its location to drive better decision-making for investors and home buyers and create a more efficient workflow for agents.

"Real-time data and localized market insights play a crucial role to investors, homeowners, and real estate professionals," shares Brian Lent, co-founder and CEO of Plunk. "Plunk and Local Logic strive to fully power the residential market with the information it needs to grow exponentially. Combining our efforts will drive a new level of innovation in the industry."

Local Logic has a reputation for partnering with some of the most prestigious tech vendors in the residential real estate industry, such as Black Knight, Constellation1, CoreLogic, Inside Real Estate, and MoxiCloud. As a leading insights provider for the real estate industry, Local Logic brings in unparalleled expertise and granularity.

"Plunk has created industry-leading data solutions in the residential space," says Vincent-Charles Hodder, co-founder and CEO of Local Logic. "This partnership will further drive our mission to empower end-users with the technology and insights they need to make better-informed real estate decisions."

This partnership comes off the heels of a $13 million Series B financing round with the primary goal of further quantifying the role that location plays in the success of real estate investments and arming investors with definitive data that will enable them to make the best possible decisions. Additionally, Local Logic plans to continue expanding strategic partnerships with broker sites and MLS organizations to further impact residential real estate decision-making.

For more information on Local Logic's solutions, please visit locallogic.co.

About Plunk

Plunk is the first AI-powered, real-time home analytics platform leveraging next-generation applications of Artificial Intelligence, machine learning and image analysis to revolutionize the way homeowners, real estate professionals and investors value and invest in residential real estate. For more information, please visit www.getplunk.com.

About Local Logic

Local Logic is a location intelligence platform that digitizes the built world for consumers, investors, developers, and governments – delivering unrivaled clarity and actionable insights capable of creating more sustainable, equitable cities. With more than 75 billion unique data points – the largest unique location data set in the U.S. and Canada – the platform creates a digital twin of cities, quantifying the built world and offering predictive, precise analytics to inform the present and future of over 250 million individual addresses.

SOURCE Local Logic

Also from this source

Local Logic Wins "Agent Marketing Solution of the Year" at the 2023 PropTech Breakthrough Awards

Local Logic Secures $13 Million in Series B Funding to Expose Location-Based Risks and Opportunities in Real Estate

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.