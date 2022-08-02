Local Logic Announces Partnership with CrimeoMeter

Leading location intelligence provider to make crime data available for real estate investors

MONTREAL, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Local Logic , a location intelligence provider that quantifies location at scale to shape smarter developments and more sustainable cities, today announced its partnership with CrimeoMeter , a worldwide crime data API. Through this strategic partnership, CrimeoMeter, which aggregates official crime reports from Police Departments with other crime data sources, will be able to make comprehensive crime information available in the United States and Canada via APIs and maps to Local Logic's user base.

Crime data is critical to understanding the risk and opportunity for real estate investors, especially those in the single-family, multifamily and short term rental spaces. By partnering with CrimeoMeter, Local Logic will be able to offer localized data, that is regularly updated, around specific crime incidents for 700+ cities across the United States and Canada. This level of detail allows users to avoid opinion driven observations and the significant risk derived from personal bias.

"Over the years, the request for crime data has become a frequent inquiry from users. Through our partnership with CrimeoMeter, we are supporting our real estate investor clients, as well as user base, to determine how a location is quantified, and ultimately allowing us to deliver a continuously comprehensive look into location," said Vincent-Charles Hodder, CEO and Co-founder at Local Logic. "CrimeoMeter helps us to ensure that we can provide the most accurate and up-to-date information for our users on an incredibly important data set."

Local Logic's has over a dozen location scores which include details such as walkability, wellness, and quietness to quantify the experience of a location. By layering in access to crime data within those location scores, the company will provide critical information on safety and its potential effect on revenue and operating costs for real estate investors. The crime and safety of any location has a myriad of impacts, this partnership will allow Local Logic clients to apply this intelligence into their investment analysis.

"We're incredibly excited to partner with Local Logic in making our crime data API and different crime related products available to their users. Crime is invisible and results in a significant impact on people's lives, so it's very important for people to have easy access to up-to-date crime data and public safety information to make informed and better decisions," said Nadim Curi, CEO and Co-founder at CrimeoMeter.

Local Logic partners with companies both within the residential and commercial industries, providing data in relation to every aspect outside the four walls of a property. Through this approach, the company is seeking to provide a means for more informed real estate decisions.

About Local Logic

Local Logic is a location intelligence platform that digitizes the built world for consumers, investors, developers, and governments – delivering unrivaled clarity and actionable insights capable of creating more sustainable, equitable cities. With more than 75 billion unique data points – the largest unique location data set in the U.S. and Canada – the platform creates a digital twin of cities, quantifying the built world and offering predictive, precise analytics to inform the present and future of over 250 million individual addresses.

