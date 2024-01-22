Local Logic Launches NeighborhoodIntel with BeachesMLS, MLSListings, and REcolorado

NeighborhoodIntel: The New Standard in Local Real Estate Expertise for over 85,000 Agents

MONTREAL, Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Local Logic, the leading location insights provider for the real estate industry, today announced the launch of NeighborhoodIntel. This innovative platform is set to redefine local real estate expertise by offering comprehensive, in-depth insights for any address. The solution will be available to more than 85,000 agents in the coming weeks through BeachesMLS, MLSListings, and REcolorado, signaling a major shift in how real estate professionals access and utilize neighborhood data.

By leveraging Local Logic's 85 billion+ unique data points, NeighborhoodIntel addresses a critical need in today's real estate landscape: the need for agents to offer expertise that exceeds what homebuyers can discover on their own. Through unlimited, shareable reports featuring over 250 unique location insights per address, such as climate risk, demographics, and access to services, the platform enables agents to provide a depth of knowledge that goes beyond the standard listing information.

"Today's homebuyers are incredibly informed and have high expectations from their agents. NeighborhoodIntel is our response to this challenge, offering agents a way to provide unique, valuable insights that homebuyers can't easily find elsewhere," said Vincent-Charles Hodder, CEO and co-founder of Local Logic.

Through a monthly subscription, NeighborhoodIntel provides agents with unlimited access to detailed reports that they can share directly with clients, reinforcing their role as indispensable advisors in the homebuying process. This tool is particularly crucial in an age where neighborhood quality is a top priority for 60% of homebuyers.

The platform's integration with MLS partners like BeachesMLS, MLSListings, and REcolorado is seamless, offering a single sign-on workflow and full customization of marketing assets. Agents can effortlessly sign up, access reports, manage subscriptions, and track client engagement, all within their MLS dashboard.

The launch of NeighborhoodIntel marks another significant milestone in Local Logic's mission to empower the real estate industry with the most granular and powerful location insights.

Learn more at https://locallogic.co/products/neighborhood-intel and come meet our team this week at Inman Connect New York.

About Local Logic

Local Logic is a location intelligence platform that digitizes the built world for consumers, investors, developers, and governments – delivering unrivaled clarity and actionable insights capable of creating more sustainable, equitable cities. With more than 85 billion unique data points – the largest unique location data set in the U.S. and Canada – the platform creates a digital twin of cities, quantifying the built world and offering predictive, precise analytics to inform the present and future of over 250 million individual addresses.

SOURCE Local Logic

