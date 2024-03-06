Local Logic Unveils NeighborhoodWrap Tool for Home Seekers and Brokerages in the US

The new offering pulls from 100B proprietary insights to provide neighborhood-focused data, meeting customer demand for more detailed information on communities

MONTREAL, March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Local Logic, the leading location insights provider for the real estate industry, today announced the launch of NeighborhoodWrap, a comprehensive set of Software Development Kits (SDKs) and Application Programming Interfaces (APIs) designed to enable brokerage customers to create informative and engaging neighborhood-focused landing pages. NeighborhoodWrap, which will debut in the US market, offers a holistic view of neighborhoods, providing users with more details to better understand their options, discover new areas, and make informed decisions.

Neighborhood Wrap includes an array of SDKs to develop features such as the Header, High-level Description, Profile Text, Maps, Schools, Demographics, Neighborhood Highlights, Market Stats, Property Value Drivers, and Neighborhood Discovery. This multifaceted toolkit enables users to craft captivating narratives about each neighborhood's unique attributes, from transportation options to market statistics.

"NeighborhoodWrap is a testament to our commitment to providing cutting-edge solutions tailored to the evolving needs of the real estate industry," said Vincent-Charles Hodder, co-founder and CEO of Local Logic. "For home seekers, NeighborhoodWrap offers invaluable insights into neighborhood characteristics and market trends, facilitating informed decision-making. Meanwhile, brokerages can leverage NeighborhoodWrap to elevate their online presence, drive organic traffic, and foster stronger connections with prospective buyers."

NeighborhoodWrap provides objective information derived from Local Logic's 100 billion proprietary data and insights, setting it apart from community-sourced platforms. The customizable nature of NeighborhoodWrap allows users to tailor their landing pages according to their preferences, ensuring seamless integration with existing solutions.

About Local Logic

Local Logic is a location intelligence platform that digitizes the built world for consumers, investors, developers, and governments – delivering unrivaled clarity and actionable insights capable of creating more sustainable, equitable cities. With more than 100 billion unique data points – the largest unique location data set in the U.S. and Canada – the platform creates a digital twin of cities, quantifying the built world and offering predictive, precise analytics to inform the present and future of over 250 million individual addresses.

SOURCE Local Logic