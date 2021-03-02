Local Magic School Recognized for providing Extraordinary Fun That Makes GREAT Kids Appear

The award was presented by Shawnna Derache, Principal, and Sandra Mullen, Vice Principal of Clara Barton Elementary in Anaheim, California. Barton Elementary is one of the many schools working with Mr. Abrams to provide unique and fun opportunities for children.

"We are proud to award John Abrams with the Golden Wand of Excellence," said magician Brian South, co-founder of Discover Magic. "We are impressed with the fun and excitement that School of Astonishment brings their students in addition to the life skills including creativity, confidence, planning and practice that is part of every Discover Magic course." Click here to see what it's like in an On-Line magic class and to register your child.

John Abrams is the founder and creator of School of Astonishment, the premier magic academy in Orange County. After 20 years of performing over 300 school assemblies each year on Bully Prevention and Character, he pivoted and started teaching magic to children. In 2019, John was awarded the exclusive rights to teach the Discover Magic educational program. Discover Magic is a team of over 70 magicians and magic instructors worldwide dedicated to increasing confidence and self-esteem through magic.

John is also the host and creator of "The Variety Artist", a podcast being listened to in 47 countries around the world and 48 states throughout the U.S.

