Local Makers Hit the Mark for Holiday Shopping in Morro Bay

MORRO BAY, Calif., Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- If you're looking for gifts outside the big-name box shopping centers, discover Morro Bay's artisan makers. From handmade glass beads, craft olive oils, and locally caught Dungeness crab, to custom leather goods and fresh saltwater taffy, Morro Bay has a distinct #craftculture and is filled with unique products that make great gifts for the holidays. Check out these #morrobaymakers gift ideas:

The distinctively fresh Estate Artisan Extra Virgin Olive Oils from Rancho Olivos make exceptional gifts for the foodie or chef in your life. The handcrafted Sweet & Salty line of jewelry, featured at Junque Love in Morro Bay, offers locally made, one-of-a-kind wearable art created from treasures from the sea.

1) Paula Radke

701 Embarcadero Morro Bay, CA 93442; (805) 459-3329

Mothers, sisters, wife's, lovers and friends will appreciate the handmade glass jewelry and beads found at the Paula Radke Gallery.

2) Buttercup Bakery & Cafe

430 Morro Bay Blvd., Morro Bay, CA 93442; (805) 226-6678

This bakery is owned by Carrie Raya, a young mother who decided to turn her love of baking into a business venture, or as she called it, "a business adventure."

3) Rancho Olivos Olive Oil

699 Embarcadero, Morro Bay, CA 93442; (818) 426-2512

Because who wouldn't love a bottle of local artisan olive oil in their stocking this year?

4) The Leather Shop

880 Morro Bay Blvd, Morro Bay, CA 93442; (805) 772-0255

Customize the perfect gift for your loved one this holiday season from wallets, belts and book covers to custom leather motorcycle jackets and boots.

5) Sweet & Salty Sea Glass Jewelry in Junque Love

699 Embarcadero #1, Morro Bay, CA 93442

The handcrafted Sweet & Salty line of jewelry, featured at Junque Love in Morro Bay, offers locally made, one-of-a-kind wearable art created from treasures from the sea.

6) Crill's ll Homemade Saltwater Taffy!

903 Embarcadero, Morro Bay, CA 93442; (805) 772-1679

Anyone with a sweet tooth on your list? Then be sure to shop at Crill's ll where candy is their business.

7) It's Dungeness Crab Season in Morro Bay – A Great Holiday Gift!

Dungeness Crab season opens November 2, 2019, making this the season to find sweet, fresh and local crab caught by multi-generational Morro Bay crabbing families. While you're in town, enjoy at the many great places to eat and drink or order online at Giovanni's Fish Market.



There are also antique and thrift stores with hidden treasures waiting to be uncovered. For more information on holiday shopping and all the exciting things in Morro Bay, visit www.morrobay.org.

