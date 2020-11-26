Local Meal Prep Delivery Service Partners With LA Chargers' Casey Hayward to Donate Thanksgiving Dinners

ANAHEIM, Calif., Nov. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- During tough times, individuals, organizations and communities come together to help one another and remind all of us that we are greater than our individual parts. That's precisely what local meal prep company, My Healthy Penguin — based out of Rancho Cucamonga — has done by sharing the generosity of Thanksgiving through a unique community-driven event that ended with big smiles and full bellies.

(Photo - OC United Way). NFL Player Casey Hayward handing My Healthy Penguin Thanksgiving Dinners to 65 Deserving Families at Salk Elementary.

On Nov. 16, 2020, My Healthy Penguin — a local meal prep company that delivers fresh, healthy, ready-to-eat meals — partnered with OC United Way, NFL Los Angeles Chargers Cornerback, Casey Hayward, his Hayward's Hands Foundation, and the Magnolia School District. The mission was simple: give back and provide delicious, Thanksgiving meals to families in need.

The event was a success with over 325 individual ready-to-eat Thanksgiving meals donated to 65 low-income families for the Holiday season — leading to smiles across the board and festive, feel-good energy.

CEO and founder Christine Lopez, along with her team, came together after hours to prepare and deliver the meals with smiles on their face and proud to support their community.

"2020 has been such a tough year for everyone. When the OC United Way reached out to us, we were ecstatic to be a part of an event with amazing partners like Casey's foundation and the Magnolia School district. Seeing the smiles on these families' faces warmed my heart!" said Christine.

With an upbeat attitude and the feel-good-energy that comes with giving back during tough times, their team worked to deliver each family five Thanksgiving meals and a delicious pumpkin pie. Talk about a win, win.

Due to COVID-19's, the event was held drive-thru style and creatively organized. All volunteers were temperature checked, social distance and asked to wear gloves and masks. The event was seamlessly broken down into three sections:

A picture book Thank You Omu! for each family as well as family activities that were donated.

Thanksgiving Dinners provided to each family in their cars using a drive-thru style.

A photoshoot opportunity showcasing that even during tough times, nothing says Thanksgiving like generosity and bringing forth good for people in need with a smile.

While there is no doubt the year has been difficult for many, families and local companies, this successful event was a reminder of the human spirit which thrives off generosity, compassion and giving. A reminder that we can all do our part, in small ways, to help our neighbors even during times when we must remain socially distanced.

My Healthy Penguin, based out of Rancho Cucamonga, was born in 2015 after founder Christine Lopez was diagnosed prediabetic and knew she had to make a change — which came in the way of creating healthy, delicious meals. Five years later, the company continues its mission to provide a healthy, sustainable solution to meal prepping and weight loss in the Inland Empire and Southern California.

