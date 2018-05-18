Local Measure Announces New App on the Salesforce AppExchange, the World's Leading Enterprise Apps Marketplace

SYDNEY and NEW YORK, May 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Local Measure, a leading location-based intelligence platform for hospitality, tourism and retail, announced its new app on the Salesforce AppExchange. The Local Measure integration allows businesses to connect in-venue experiences with their digital customer record, creating potential for richer, personalized customer experiences. The integration also provides real time location context, allowing for a fuller view of the customer and their activity and interaction with your business locations.
Local Measure connects with venue wireless products to offer a social splash screen to sign onto venue Wi-Fi. Once installed, the sign-on data along with the customer profile integrates directly into the customer contact on Salesforce.
Local Measure leverages the latest Lightning Components, the building blocks for Salesforce apps. These global components form an elegant, streamlined user interface that bring Local Measure's functionality in line with the Salesforce dashboard.
Users are able to connect social profiles of people in-venue to existing customer contacts or leads within the app. This provides the opportunity for staff to engage with customers through their social media accounts. The dashboard provides real-time social data as well as reporting around customer visits, social networks, loyalty and the influence of their customers as well as a history of customer interactions with the business.
"Local Measure's integration with Salesforce is a significant step forward for service-focused industries. It is our common goal to provide rich, relevant customer data in real time, and Local Measure is at the forefront of doing just that for the in-venue or in-store phase of the customer journey," said Jonathan Barouch, CEO at Local Measure.
"We are happy to welcome Local Measure onto the AppExchange, as they provide customers with exciting new ways to create richer, personalized customer experiences within the hospitality, tourism and retail sectors," said Mike Wolff, SVP, ISV Sales, Salesforce. "The exponential growth of the AppExchange underscores the enormous opportunity the entire Salesforce ecosystem has in creating cutting-edge solutions and driving customer success."
About Salesforce AppExchange
Salesforce AppExchange, the world's leading enterprise cloud marketplace, empowers companies to sell, service, market and engage in entirely new ways. With more than 5,000 solutions, 5 million customer installs and 70,000 peer reviews, it is the most comprehensive source of cloud, mobile, social, IoT, analytics and artificial intelligence technologies for businesses.
About Local Measure
Local Measure is a leading customer intelligence platform in the tourism, hospitality and retail sectors. Headquartered in Sydney, with offices in Singapore, Dubai, London, Phoenix and Miami, Local Measure's clients include many of the world's largest brands. The company merges local social media and mobile technology, to provide customers with live access to operationalize customer data, rich content and analytics at a local level.
For more information about Local Measure, visit our website and follow us on Instagram and Twitter.
