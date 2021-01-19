Local Media Consortium and Mather Economics Announce Partnership on Digital Subscription Services

NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Local Media Consortium, a strategic alliance of local media companies, and Mather Economics , a leader in audience analytics in the media industry, today announced a partnership that will provide digital subscription services exclusively to the LMC's members. The offering includes a blend of strategic consulting, digital data gathering using Mather's Listener™ first-party site tagging solution, audience and content analytics, industry benchmarking and data visualization via Tableau.

Through its industry-leading digital subscriber data and audience analytics services, Mather is able to maximize digital subscriptions and audience revenue using publishers' existing technology stack. Its Subscription Intelligence Layer pushes recommendations into common publisher fulfillment systems to help implement digital subscription strategies. These best-in-class digital subscription capabilities and Mather's strategic consulting services will be available to the LMC's members, which comprise more than 4,500 local media outlets from over 90 media companies.

"Using Mather's innovative technology and predictive modeling, LMC members will be able to make informed data-driven decisions that will maximize the value of their subscribers and increase consumer revenue," said Fran Wills, CEO of the LMC. "We are excited to welcome Mather to our list of prominent tech partners who are committed to helping local media optimize opportunities in today's digital environment."

With more than 20 years of experience working with media companies and publishers, Mather provides audience analytics with a service model blending data, analytics and strategic consulting. The LMC's members will have access to Mather's signature solutions, including their Subscription Intelligence Layer and Listener™, a first-party data collection tool designed to ease data gathering, integrate with fulfillment systems and scale implementation.

"Local media companies need access to high-quality audience data, strategic consulting, sophisticated data science, coordinated customer communications across touchpoints, accurate A/B testing of tactics, and data visualization of key metrics as they implement a reader-revenue based business model. We are pleased to provide all of these services to the LMC's members under one agreement while sharing best practices and industry benchmarks," said Matt Lindsay , President of Mather Economics. "By working with the LMC, Mather is able to offer comprehensive reader revenue solutions for local news outlets that would otherwise be unable to afford these necessary services. As part of this offering, Mather will help local media companies implement profit-maximizing strategies for reader-revenue."

The Local Media Consortium delivers significant ROI to its membership by harnessing its purchasing power to negotiate money-saving deals with digital business and technology partners that the individual companies could not secure on their own. A member's annual cost savings more than covers the cost of their dues to the LMC, with the majority of members realizing a 1,000% return on their membership investment.

About the Local Media Consortium

The Local Media Consortium delivers economic value through strategic partnerships and initiatives on behalf of over 90 local media companies in top markets across the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico, and includes more than 4,500 outlets. The LMC delivers over $50M in annual financial benefit to its members by harnessing their combined volume and scale to reduce costs and increase revenue with technology and service providers like Google, Facebook, Monster and others. The LMC has also launched several strategic initiatives to provide cost-effective shared services and aggregated ad revenue opportunities for its members like The Branded Content Project , The Matchup and the Local News Advertiser Inclusion List . According to ComScore, the aggregated LMC audience footprint spans 212 million monthly unique visitors and reaches 80% of the U.S. online audience. More information is available at http://www.localmediaconsortium.com/ .

About Mather Economics

Mather Economics is the global leader in subscription analytics and yield management for media companies. Mather assists clients with acquiring, retaining, and maximizing the lifetime value of their subscribers with applied predictive analytics. Mather validates the effectiveness of their recommendations with ongoing testing and performance reporting. Our unique service model enables Mather to optimize tens of millions of subscriber relationships and billions in annual subscription revenue for their clients. Since 2002, Mather's economists and consultants have helped businesses in media and several other industries unlock insights within their customer data and implement pricing strategies proven to increase profits. For more information, visit mathereconomics.com .

