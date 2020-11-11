Local Media Consortium and Viafoura Announce Partnership to enhance audience engagement, content moderation and monetization

Viafoura, which generates 10 billion monthly pageviews and 400 million unique users through its suite of engagement and community building tools, will serve all of the LMC's members, which includes more than 4,500 local media outlets from 90 media companies. As a result, LMC members will effectively build, engage and monetize their digital communities with Viafoura tools, such as real-time conversations, live blogs, community chat, personalization tools and AI-powered moderation.

"We are delighted to add Viafoura to our list of distinguished tech partners and provide their innovative platform to our members," said Fran Wills, CEO of the LMC. "By joining forces with Viafoura, the LMC facilitates even greater benefits for local media companies, enabling our members to build dedicated audiences and increase revenue."

Media organizations using Viafoura's solutions have observed an increase in user engagement of up to 65%, an increase of 50% of user registrations, seven times more pageviews and a 90% reduction in their moderation costs — all within the first twelve months after launch.

"As the media landscape accelerates its digital transformation, it's important that organizations are equipped with solutions that help them innovate and discover new business opportunities," said Viafoura CEO Jesse Moeinifar. "At Viafoura, we pride ourselves in partnering with best-in-class media companies of all sizes to help them build engaged communities and new revenue streams. We're proud to be partnering with the LMC's members to do exactly that."

"In addition to revenue sustainability, LMC members will get first-party data ownership that leads to a deeper understanding of their readers' needs and desires," said Moeinifar. "With a growing number of challenges around getting and owning user data, media organizations can access their user data to improve their relationships with advertisers, subscription management solutions and their communities."

The Local Media Consortium delivers significant ROI to its membership by harnessing its purchasing power to negotiate money-saving deals with digital business and technology partners that the individual companies could not secure on their own. A member's annual cost savings more than covers the cost of their dues to the LMC, with the majority of members realizing a 1,000% return on their membership investment.

About the Local Media Consortium

The Local Media Consortium delivers economic value through strategic partnerships on behalf of nearly 90 local media companies in top markets across the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico, and includes more than 4,000 outlets. The LMC delivers over $50M in annual financial benefit to its members by harnessing their combined volume and scale to reduce costs and increase revenue with technology and service providers like Google, Facebook, Monster and others. According to ComScore, the aggregated LMC audience footprint spans 212 million monthly unique visitors and reaches 80% of the U.S. online audience. More information is available at http://www.localmediaconsortium.com/ .

About the Viafoura

Viafoura partners with over 600 media brands to engage, convert and monetize their digital audiences. With best-in-class engagement and content moderation solutions — including real-time conversations, live blogs, community chat, personalization tools and AI-powered moderation — Viafoura helps companies create active, civil and loyal online communities. Advanced data analytics also offer customers access to unique and valuable insights into their audience's behaviors and preferences. As a result, the Viafoura solution drives higher registrations and subscriptions as well as better-targeted content and advertising.

SOURCE Local Media Consortium

Related Links

http://www.localmediaconsortium.com

