Local Media Consortium Announces 2023 Spring Conference Agenda and Sponsors

Scottsdale event convenes publishers and industry experts to discuss trends and opportunities to help local media advance their digital business

NEW YORK, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Local Media Consortium (LMC), a strategic alliance of local media companies, today announced the speaker lineup and sponsors for its 2023 Spring Conference, which will be held May 9-11 at the Hilton North Scottsdale at Cavasson in Arizona. Sponsored by Google, the event will assemble a diverse mix of media industry experts to discuss challenges, opportunities and trending topics of interest to the digital advertising and publishing ecosystem. Registration for the event is now open to LMC members, partners, vendors and non-member local media publishers at https://www.localmediaconsortium.com/lmc-conference-2023 .

"We look forward to hosting a series of productive discussions to help the local media industry better understand new technology, changing audience preferences, and how to optimize their digital business to maximize engagement and ad revenue," said Fran Wills, CEO of the LMC. "We are thrilled to have such a diverse lineup of committed sponsors, speakers and attendees representing all facets of the local news industry."

Wills adds that the LMC continues to take an active leadership role to help publishers stay nimble as they navigate changes in the digital space such as the impending roll out of Google Analytics 4, the end of cookie-based tracking, DEI initiatives, and consumers' growing appetite for video content. These hot-button issues are among the topics of this year's presentations and break-out sessions.

Premier Sponsor Google News Initiative will host the breakfast on Wednesday, May 10, and lead a panel to discuss the "Highlights, Tailwinds and Headwinds of Digital Advertising." Google will also participate in sessions titled, "The Road to GA4: Navigating the Leap from Universal Analytics with Confidence" and "YouTube: a Path to New Audiences and Revenue."

Digital Sales Training Sponsor AdCellerant will host a session on "The Consultative Approach to Media Sales, a topic that LMC members identified as a priority in the consortium's 2022 member survey. The tech-driven digital marketing company will also host a post-conference webinar series to deep dive into the topics discussed during the in-person session. And Sam Rahimi, AdCellerant's VP earned and owned media, will participate in the GA4 panel.

As of this release, other 2023 Conference sponsors include Audience, Basis Technologies, Editor & Publisher, Extol Digital, Hashtag Labs, LiveIntent, OpsCo, Jobcase and United Robots. Interested LMC partners and industry vendors are encouraged to participate. Other panel and session topics will include "Unlocking Gen Z: Winning Strategies for Engaging Young Consumers," and "Can a Product Mindset Be a Path to Prosperity" as well as a DEI luncheon titled "Fault Lines: A Tool for Understanding Audiences, Content and Yourself." See the latest agenda here .

About the Local Media Consortium

The Local Media Consortium delivers more than $50M in annual economic value through digital partnerships and strategic initiatives on behalf of more than 100 local media companies in top markets across the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico, and includes more than 5,000 newspaper, radio, TV and online-only news outlets. By harnessing the combined volume and scale of its members, the LMC reduces costs and increases revenue with technology and service providers like Google, Meta, Monster, and others. The aggregated LMC audience footprint spans 200 million unique monthly visitors, and its member companies serve more than nine billion pageviews to consumers. More information is available at http://www.localmediaconsortium.com/ .

