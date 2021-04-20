Local Media Consortium Announces Applications Open for Second Annual Scholarship Program for Journalism and Media Students

NEW YORK, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Local Media Consortium, a strategic alliance of leading local media companies, today announced that applications are now available for its second annual scholarship program for students who plan to pursue a degree in journalism, media or related fields at a four-year college or university.

Administered by Scholarship America®, the nation's largest designer and manager of scholarship, tuition assistance and other education support programs for corporations, foundations, associations, and individuals, the LMC scholarship program is open to high school seniors, high school graduates or current college undergraduates who plan to enroll in full-time undergraduate study at an accredited four-year college or university for the entire upcoming academic year. Applicants can study any field in journalism or media, including writing, digital marketing, content and product strategy, videography or any other related major.

"It's been a challenging year for both journalists and college students, so we are pleased to be able to support future reporters and media professionals as they navigate their way through an uncertain time," said Fran Wills, CEO of the LMC. "The media is always in need of talented and passionate professionals who will use their skills to inform and educate the public – whether at a large national publication, a radio station or a community newspaper – and we have no doubt that our scholarship winners will make an impact in journalism."

Up to five awards of $2,500 each will be granted. The awards are renewable up to three years or until a bachelor's degree is earned, whichever occurs first, on the basis of satisfactory academic performance (maintaining a cumulative grade point average of 2.5 on a 4.0 scale).

Scholarship recipients are selected on the basis of academic performance, demonstrated leadership and participation in school and community activities, work experience, a statement of career and educational goals and objectives, unusual personal or family circumstances and an outside appraisal.

Interested individuals can learn more about eligibility, awards and required documents, and apply for the scholarship at https://learnmore.scholarsapply.org/lmcscholarship/ . The deadline is May 20, 2021, 3:00 p.m. CT. Recipients will be notified in June.

About the Local Media Consortium

The Local Media Consortium delivers economic value through strategic partnerships and initiatives on behalf of over 90 local media companies in top markets across the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico, and includes more than 5,000 outlets. The LMC delivers over $50M in annual financial benefit to its members by harnessing their combined volume and scale to reduce costs and increase revenue with technology and service providers like Google, Facebook, Monster and others. The LMC has also launched several strategic initiatives to provide cost-effective shared services and aggregated ad revenue opportunities for its members like The Branded Content Project , The Matchup , NewsNext and NewsPassID . According to ComScore, the aggregated LMC audience footprint spans 212 million monthly unique visitors and reaches 80% of the U.S. online audience. More information is available at http://www.localmediaconsortium.com/ .

