Local Media Consortium Announces Executive Board for 2020

NEW YORK, Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Local Media Consortium (LMC), a strategic alliance of leading local media companies, today announced that it has elected Stefanie Manning of Maine Today to join the LMC's 10-member executive board. In addition, four current board members – Gary Smith of The Seattle Times, Chris Loretto of Digital First Media, Mike Orren of A.H. Belo Corporation, and James Green of Lee Enterprises – were re-elected. Chris Loretto was also re-elected as board chair. All terms take effect on January 1, 2020 and last two years.

Anthony Katsur of Nexstar Media Group is also new to the board, taking over for Nicole Goskel of Tribune Media, which was recently acquired by Nexstar. Katsur will serve the remainder of Goskel's term.

"As the LMC continues to grow, we are looking forward to working with the board to examine strategic priorities and explore new ways to deliver economic value to our 3,300 members," said Fran Wills, CEO for the LMC. "We are pleased to welcome to aboard Stefanie Manning and Anthony Katsur, who bring with them a wide body of experience and knowledge in helping local journalism thrive."

Stefanie Manning has a 30-year career in publishing, currently serving as the Group Vice President, Consumer Revenue at Masthead Maine, the state's largest media network. Manning spent most of her publishing career in New York City, most recently as Associate Publisher of O, The Oprah Magazine at Hearst for 13 years. She has been highly in tune with driving revenue, building communities of readers and giving (local) journalism heightened visibility.

Anthony Katsur is a media technology veteran with more than two decades of executive leadership and operational experience at innovative technology companies in the digital media industry. At Nexstar Digital, Katsur is responsible for leading all digital partnerships, corporate development and operations across Nexstar Media Group's portfolio of digital assets. Prior to Nexstar, Katsur served as President of Sonobi, where he implemented strategy, recruited and led highly effective teams and drove partnerships with leading agencies, brands and media companies.

Manning replaces departing member Doug Phares of the Sandusky News Group, who has completed his two-year term. Returning to the board this year are Smith, Loretto, Orren and Green, as well as Jeff Moriarty of GateHouse Media, Andrea Rothchild of Newsday Media Group, Angela Lunter of McClatchy, and Tom Sly of the E.W. Scripps Company.

The board meets quarterly in person and monthly via teleconference.

ABOUT THE LOCAL MEDIA CONSORTIUM

The Local Media Consortium delivers economic value through strategic partnerships on behalf of nearly 90 local media companies in top markets across the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico, and includes more than 3,300 outlets. By harnessing the combined volume and scale of its members, the LMC reduces costs and increases revenue with technology and service providers like Google, Facebook, Monster and others. The aggregated LMC audience footprint spans 1 billion unique monthly visitors and its member companies serve more than 6 billion pageviews to consumers. More information is available at http://www.localmediaconsortium.com/.

