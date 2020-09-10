Local Media Consortium Announces New Membership Categories

NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Local Media Consortium, a strategic alliance of local media companies, announced today three new membership categories, enabling a broader range of local for-profit and nonprofit news providers to access the LMC's best-in-class digital technology and service provider partnerships, as well as its thought leadership and strategic initiatives.

In addition to its premiere membership, the LMC will now offer three new membership categories: Basic, Diversity and Nonprofit. Basic membership is open to local media companies of any size or format, including newspaper, radio, TV or online only outlets. Diversity membership is available to any outlet that serves minority, ethnic or underserved populations. Nonprofit membership is open to non-commercial, non-political organizations with documented tax-exempt status.

"We are delighted to expand our membership to more local media companies and industry organizations through these additional membership categories, providing more diverse and affordable options for local media companies interested in the benefits of the LMC," said Fran Wills, CEO of the LMC. "As news providers look for solutions to current and future challenges, we are pleased to be able to provide cost-saving and revenue-generating opportunities supporting their digital businesses."

New members receive LMC benefits, including the opportunity to participate in over 30 strategic partnerships with digital technology and services providers like Facebook, Monster, Outbrain, Piano, Centro and more; unlimited access to LMC thought leadership, webinars, conferences, research and best practices; and the opportunity to engage in groundbreaking initiatives such as the first ever privacy protocol for publishers, the Local News Advertising Inclusion List , the Branded Content Project , The Matchup and more.

The LMC delivers significant ROI to its members by harnessing its purchasing power to negotiate large cost-saving and revenue-generating deals with digital partners that are superior to what individual media companies would be able to negotiate independently. The LMC delivers over $50M in annual financial benefit to its members with a vast majority realizing a 100%+ return on their membership investment.

Companies interested in learning more about LMC membership can visit https://www.localmediaconsortium.com/membership-types .

About the Local Media Consortium

The Local Media Consortium delivers economic value through strategic partnerships on behalf of nearly 90 local media companies in top markets across the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico, and includes more than 4,000 outlets. The LMC delivers over $50M in annual financial benefit to its members by harnessing their combined volume and scale to reduce costs and increase revenue with technology and service providers like Google, Facebook, Monster and others. According to ComScore, the aggregated LMC audience footprint spans 212 million monthly unique visitors and reaches 80% of the U.S. online audience. More information is available at http://www.localmediaconsortium.com/.

Media contacts:

Christina Gillham

[email protected]

Kristin Brocoff

+1-949-400-4899

[email protected]

SOURCE Local Media Consortium

Related Links

http://www.localmediaconsortium.com

