Local Media Consortium Announces Two New Hires to Expand Partner and Member Growth

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Local Media Consortium, a strategic alliance of leading local media companies, today announced the hire of Annette Heath as Partnership Manager and Alex Sanchez Sobrino as Director of Sales. These two full-time positions have been created to help the LMC grow its partnership network and expand its membership verticals.

"We are excited to welcome Annette and Alex to our small but robust LMC team committed to delivering economic value to our members," said Fran Wills, CEO of the LMC. "Their years of experience and expertise in the media industry will help the LMC identify and secure new and diverse media outlet members and strategic partners to generate even greater value to our growing alliance."

Annette Heath joins the LMC following her role as vice president of media and tech operations for Gray Television, where she worked with vendors to create partnerships that allowed for a more cost-effective and streamlined way of doing business without sacrificing quality. Within the Gray Television team structure, Heath worked very closely with both the vice president of digital media and vice president of media systems. In her new position, Heath will assist with the execution of the LMC partner strategy, supporting partnership negotiations that benefit the LMC members with cost savings or increased revenue. She is based in Groveland, Fla.

Alex Sanchez Sobrino has an established leadership track record in television, radio, digital, print, experiential and sports marketing. Most recently, Sobrino served as vice president and general manager for NBC Universals' Telemundo TV Station in Orlando. Prior to that, Sanchez Sobrino held publisher, general manager, and vice president of sales and marketing roles for Hearst Media Group in Houston, and The Dallas Morning News. For the LMC, Sanchez Sobrino will oversee business development as the organization looks to grow its secondary member acquisition and related business models, which may include ethnic and international media companies, individuals, academia and nonprofit organizations. He is based in Winter Garden, Fla.

About the Local Media Consortium

The Local Media Consortium delivers economic value through strategic partnerships on behalf of over 90 local media companies in top markets across the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico, and includes more than 3,500 outlets. By harnessing the combined volume and scale of its members, the LMC reduces costs and increases revenue with technology and service providers like Google, Facebook, Monster and others. The LMC delivers over $40M in annual benefit to its members and the aggregated LMC digital footprint is 72% of U.S. unique visitors. More information is available at http://www.localmediaconsortium.com/ .

