Local Media Consortium Establishes Scholarship Program for Students Pursuing Journalism or Media Degrees

NEW YORK, Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Local Media Consortium, a strategic alliance of leading local media companies, today announced that it has established a scholarship program for students who plan to pursue a degree in journalism, media, or related fields at a four-year college or university.

Administered by Scholarship America®, the nation's largest designer and manager of scholarship, tuition assistance and other education support programs for corporations, foundations, associations, and individuals, the LMC scholarship program is open to high school seniors, high school graduates or current college undergraduates who plan to enroll in full-time undergraduate study.

"The Local Media Consortium's mission is to help local media thrive in a rapidly changing landscape and that includes supporting promising young journalists who are poised to make a mark on the industry, our communities and our nation," said Fran Wills, CEO of the LMC. "We are pleased to be able to offer these scholarships to students who demonstrate the potential to positively impact the media industry."

Scholarship recipients are selected on the basis of academic record, demonstrated leadership and participation in school and community activities, honors, work experience, statement of goals and aspirations, unusual personal or family circumstances, and an outside appraisal. Because the LMC is committed to increasing diversity, equity and inclusion in the media industry, it encourages students from underrepresented groups to apply. Recipients will receive a $2,500 award, which may be renewed for up to three additional years or until a bachelor's degree is earned, whichever occurs first. Up to five awards will be granted.

Interested individuals can learn more about eligibility, awards and required documents, and apply for the scholarship at https://learnmore.scholarsapply.org/lmcscholarship/ . The deadline is March 6, 2020, 3:00 p.m. CT. Recipients will be notified in May.

About the Local Media Consortium

The Local Media Consortium delivers economic value through strategic partnerships on behalf of nearly 90 local media companies in top markets across the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico, and includes more than 3,300 outlets. By harnessing the combined volume and scale of its members, the LMC reduces costs and increases revenue with technology and service providers like Google, Facebook, Monster and others. The aggregated LMC audience footprint spans 1 billion unique monthly visitors and its member companies serve more than 6 billion pageviews to consumers. More information is available at http://www.localmediaconsortium.com/ .

