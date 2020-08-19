Local Media Consortium Welcomes 11 New Members, Including Leading US Latino News Company

NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Local Media Consortium, a strategic alliance of leading local media companies, today announced the addition of 11 new members, including Impremedia, the leading news and information company serving the Spanish-speaking Latino community in the United States, publisher of La Opinión and El Diario. The new members increase the LMC's membership to 92 media companies representing more than 4,000 newspaper, TV, radio and online-only news outlets across the U.S., Puerto Rico and Canada.

In addition to Impremedia, the latest members to join the growing LMC membership base are Adams Publishing Group; Beasley Media Group; CHEK-TV (Victoria, B.C.); Editor & Publisher; Hubbard Broadcast; Narcity; Patch; Washington City Paper; Waterman Broadcasting and WISH-TV (Indianapolis). All companies are North American, with CHEK Media and Narcity based in Canada. By joining the LMC, the new members will have access to reduced costs and new revenue opportunities with top digital technology and service providers and advertising platforms. The LMC also provides members the opportunity to participate in groundbreaking initiatives such as the first ever privacy protocol for publishers, the Local News Advertising Inclusion List , the Branded Content Project and other resources.

"We are always excited to add new media companies to our growing membership, and this year we are especially delighted to add two Canadian companies as well as Impremedia, whose brands include some of the most widely read and esteemed Spanish-language publications in the US," said Fran Wills, CEO of the LMC. "Supporting diverse newsrooms and underserved communities is important to the LMC and with the addition of Impremedia to our membership, we will help to support quality journalism that is vital to Hispanic communities across the US."

Impremedia has a digital and print portfolio of trusted, influential brands that reach a highly engaged, multi-generational Hispanic audience. La Opinión, founded in 1926 in Los Angeles is the nation's leading Spanish-language daily newspaper, while El Diario, founded in 1913 in New York is the oldest Spanish-speaking daily in the United States. Impremedia also publishes La Raza in Chicago, La Opinión de la Bahía in San Francisco, and digital outlets such as Solo Dinero (the only personal finance website in Spanish that is based in the United States), and Para Ti Mujer.

"Impremedia has informed and supported the Hispanic community in the US for more than 100 years, but like most media companies, it has faced revenue challenges in recent years," said Iván Adaime, CEO of Impremedia. "We are excited by the opportunities available to Impremedia as a member of the LMC and look forward to collaborating and sharing best practices that will help keep trustworthy and ethical journalism thriving."

The LMC's business and technology partners have been thoroughly vetted by the LMC and have a proven record of success with local media organizations. By harnessing its purchasing power to negotiate large money-saving and revenue-generating deals with these partners – which include Google, Facebook, Piano, Zeus and Monster – the LMC delivers significant ROI to its members. As a non-equity for-profit organization, the LMC is designed to exclusively serve its members with savings and revenue passed directly back to its members.

About the Local Media Consortium

The Local Media Consortium delivers economic value through strategic partnerships on behalf of 92 local media companies in top markets across the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico, and includes more than 4,000 outlets. By harnessing the combined volume and scale of its members, the LMC reduces costs and increases revenue with technology and service providers like Google, Facebook, Monster and others. The aggregated LMC audience footprint spans more than 200 million monthly unique visitors and its member companies serve more than 25 billion ad impressions per month. More information is available at http://www.localmediaconsortium.com/ .

