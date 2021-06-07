Local Mental Health Organization Goes National to Fill Gaps in Care Across the Country

TWIN CITIES, Minn., June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A Minnesota based mental health company announced its expansion nationwide via the franchise model, Ellie Family Services, founded in 2015 by two "millennial" therapists, has taken a creative approach to the delivery of mental health services. Their first office in Saint Paul started with 3 offices and has now grown to 13 locations throughout Minnesota, and is not slowing down.

"We have always wanted to share the Ellie model with others but weren't sure how. We also believe in the power of owning something for those who feel passionate about both mental health and entrepreneurship," says founder Erin Pash. "When looking at all the ways we could grow healthily and with our core values at the forefront, we decided that Franchising was the right fit for us."

Ellie Family Services is currently working with a franchise development organization who is committed to Ellie's cause. They want to ensure that they find other like-minded folks to join their "Ellie Fam" and bring their unique and successful model to communities who really are looking for a place to connect and belong.

Ellie Family Services utilizes a unique model of care by engaging clients as partners in their services. Clinicians hold the organization's core values of authenticity, humor, creativity, dedication, compassion, and acceptance at the forefront of the care they provide clients. This is done by constantly innovating by filling gaps in mental health treatment and engaging in creative solutions to serve communities. The organization has built a Complex Family Systems program and Law Enforcement & First Responders program to provide services to communities who typically have fewer mental health services available to them. Co-founders, Erin Pash and Kyle Keller, have also written books that are targeted at helping people, "Stop Freaking the %#[email protected] Out." Additionally, the organization has a clothing line where 50% of proceeds are donated to non-profits working to support local communities.

There is no final date set for Ellie Family Services to begin franchising, but Ellie Family Services and their franchise development partner are planning for a July 2021 launch introduction to the franchise community. Pash says, "We are excited to set the standard of care in mental health services, prioritizing customer service and employee experience, across the country."

Ellie Family Services is a millennial-made and owned mental health agency that is rapidly expanding across the state of Minnesota and driven by creative problem solving to "change the field of mental health". Ellie Family Services' espoused goal is to "fill the gaps" in mental health care by using innovative thinking to reduce barriers in accessing mental health services. For more information about Ellie Family Services, visit www.elliefamilyservices.com.

