Local Miami High School Chosen to Receive Athletic Training Donation from Medco in Partnership With Cramer and PFATS

The initiative seeks to ensure that high school athletic trainers receive essential supplies and equipment necessary to provide athletic health care to student athletes.

Miami Norland is one of four high schools across the country to receive the donation of $2,000 in athletic training supplies and equipment, selected as the recipient high school of the Miami Dolphins NFL community. High schools in the communities of the Cincinnati Bengals, the Washington Football Team, and the Detroit Lions will also receive the donation.

Medco believes it is important that all athletes, regardless of skill level, have access to an athletic trainer and training supplies to support health, safety, and athletic performance. The community outreach initiative creates a key opportunity to positively impact hundreds of student athletes.

"Every athlete should have access to an athletic trainer and every athletic trainer should have the supplies to provide first-class health care to their athletes," said Meredith Thomas, Medco East Region Sales Manager. "As the official Education Partner of PFATS, Medco is excited to provide products for Miami Norland Senior High School that will make treating athletes easier this year."

Medco, PFATS, Cramer, and members of the Miami Dolphins' athletic training staff presented the donation to Pete Martz, Athletic Trainer at Miami Norland Senior High School, accompanied by ﻿

﻿Latoya Williams, Athletic Director; and David Ladd, Principal. The donation includes athletic tape, resistance bands, splinting and first aid supplies, and other athletic training supplies and equipment.

"We are excited to partner with Medco and PFATS on this important investment for youth athletics and athletic trainers," said Kyle Johnston, Miami Dolphins Head Athletic Trainer. "This initiative aligns with our organizational commitment to teach the game in a safe and healthy environment and we are thrilled to work with Norland High School in Miami Gardens."

The event took place on Wednesday, July 21 at the Baptist Health Training Complex located in Miami Gardens, FL. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the event was not open to the public.

