Local Midwest Company, RISE Commercial District, Honored as IBJ's Fastest Growing Company for Fourth Year in a Row

INDIANAPOLIS, May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RISE Commercial District is excited to share that it's been named one of the 25 Fastest Growing Companies by the Indiana Business Journal (IBJ) for the fourth year running. This recognition reflects RISE's ongoing commitment to helping local businesses thrive and succeed.

For over ten years, RISE Commercial District has been working hard to make it easier for small businesses to find a place to operate. By offering a variety of commercial space options including office and warehouse space with a robust list of amenities specifically designed for businesses, RISE has become a go-to choice for entrepreneurs in the Midwest. Jim Sapp, CEO of RISE Commercial District, said, "We're so proud to be recognized by the Indiana Business Journal again. It's a big deal for us, and it's all thanks to our team and the local businesses we work with. We're here to help them succeed."

RISE Commercial District has been growing fast, adding multiple new locations every year. The IBJ's recognition of RISE Commercial District as one of the state's 25 Fastest Growing Companies reaffirms the company's position as a leader in the commercial real estate market and highlights its ongoing contributions to the economic vitality of the Midwest region.

For more information about RISE Commercial District and how they help small businesses, visit www.risecommercialdistrict.com or contact Pat Rodgers at 317-605-7686 or [email protected].

About RISE Commercial District:

RISE Commercial District exists to make industrial warehouse space affordable and accessible for all businesses. RISE Commercial District offers warehouse, storage, and office space for lease and, RISE doesn't just offer these business spaces and leave tenants to grow on their own. RISE provides amenities, tools, and hands-on training to help businesses go from startup to scaleup.

SOURCE RISE Commercial District