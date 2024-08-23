Local Moms and Pediatric Dentistry Experts Expand to Downers Grove

Brush Pediatric Dentistry Opens Second Practice to Serve More Growing Smiles

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Aug. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Brush Pediatric Dentistry, a leading family-owned practice known for its state-of-the-art care and child-friendly environment, has expanded with a second office in Downers Grove. Board-certified pediatric dentist Dr. Maggie Rizzo is leading the new location in partnership with founder Dr. Mira Albert, ensuring that more young patients in the area will benefit from Brush's expertise.

Founded in 2011 by Dr. Albert, a nationally recognized leader in pediatric dentistry, Brush Pediatric Dentistry has set a high standard for excellence. Dr. Albert has instilled a passion for utilizing the latest technology and maintaining a personal, child-centered approach in the entire team. "The standards for excellence at Brush are high," says Dr. Albert. "After treating patients in Hinsdale for over a decade, we're expanding thoughtfully to ensure children receive the same level of care."

Dr. Rizzo, who joined Brush in 2012, has worked closely with Dr. Albert and the four other pediatric dentists at the practice, learning from her vast experience and contributing to the practice's success. Dr. Albert, a Fellow and National Spokesperson of the American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry and Trustee of its Foundation, is also an examiner for the American Board of Pediatric Dentistry.

Dr. Rizzo earned her dental degree at the University of Illinois-Chicago and completed a two-year pediatric residency at Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital. As a Diplomate of the American Board of Pediatric Dentistry, she has also been appointed to the Department of Surgery Division of Dentistry at Lurie Children's to train new pediatric dentists. With all her experience, Dr. Rizzo is ready to carry on the Brush legacy in Downers Grove.

"As both a dentist and a mother, I understand parents' concerns," says Dr. Rizzo. "I focus on teaching children healthy habits in a fun and engaging way."

Dr. Rizzo is thrilled to bring Brush's renowned expertise to Downers Grove, where she will also be raising her own family nearby in Naperville. "We're excited to help more children have healthy, confident smiles."

Contact information:

Dr. Mira Albert

Dr. Maggie Rizzo

Brush Pediatric Dentistry

2001 Butterfield Road Suite 240,

Downers Grove, IL 60515

https://www.brushforkids.com/

630-782-7874

Media Contact: Jordon Baker

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 877-868-4232

SOURCE Brush Pediatric Dentistry